GomSpace A/S: Q2 Financial Reporting Confirms a Strong First Half of 2026: 30% Growth, Positive EBIT, Reinforced Balance Sheet and Guidance Maintained

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace posts above-market 30% revenue growth, improved profitability with 11% EBITDA and positive EBIT, and a strengthened balance sheet with equity ratio increase to 41%, while progressing its shift toward sovereign solutions and long-term value creation.

Second quarter of 2026

Order intake decreased by 45% to 140,625 T.SEK (257,799)

Revenue increased by 17% to 112,622 T.SEK (95,900)

EBITDA increased by 104% to 14,290 T.SEK (7,018)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 5,380 T.SEK (-682)

Earnings per share were 0.05 SEK (-0.21)

Free cash flow is -42,877 T.SEK (-45,112)

First half-year of 2026

Order intake decreased by 18% to 257,611 T.SEK (315,184)

Revenue increased by 30% to 239,370 T.SEK (184,703)

EBITDA increased by 62% to 25,512 T.SEK (15,743)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 7,885 T.SEK (113)

Earnings per share were -0.17 SEK (-0.25)

Free cash flow is -102,616 T.SEK (-40,382)

Guidance for 2026 is maintained

Based on the consistent growth and profitability achieved in the first half of 2026, and supported by current market dynamics, management maintains its full-year outlook for 2026:

Revenue: 540-640 M.SEK

EBITDA margin: 5% to 12%

Free cash flow: Negative for the full year 2026, reflecting planned scaling investments

Revenue increased by 30% in the first half of 2026, driven by strong execution across the Group, with notable contributions from Satellite Systems, Products and Advanced Missions. The order backlog increased, supporting expected activity levels for the rest of the year.

EBITDA margins improved to 11%, in line with the outlook. The improvement reflects stronger operational performance, higher revenue and continued focus on project execution and cost discipline.

Negative free cash flow is consistent with the full-year outlook and driven by ongoing investments in strategic initiatives, product development and operational capabilities. Free cash flow is expected to remain negative for 2026, in line with planned scaling investments.

Net profit for the first half of 2026 rose to 32.4 M.SEK, driven by improved operations, a positive fair value adjustment on financing related warrants and favourable net financial items. With a reinforced balance sheet and an equity ratio now at 41%, GomSpace's financial position has strengthened significantly.

The outlook is supported by continued execution of the order backlog, expected order intake in key segments and timely delivery of major projects. While market conditions remain favourable, the outlook is subject to typical project-related risks, including operational, delivery, customer payment and margin risks.

Words from the CEO – Ten years listed, building the next chapter

"This quarter marks ten years since GomSpace was listed on the stock exchange. The journey has included both ambition and turbulence. Today, we are well on track to building a stronger, more predictable and profitable company – capable of delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders.

The first half of 2026 confirms our progress. Increased revenue and EBITDA margin demonstrates growth significantly above the broader market. We see particularly strong opportunities within national and defense solutions. Governments increasingly require sovereign control, resilient communications and persistent intelligence. We are therefore continuing to build our Solutions business as an additional source of future growth. Sales cycles are longer, but potential contracts are larger and offer greater opportunities for recurring business.

We continue investing in technology, production capabilities and our position in the Solutions market. Cash flow remains in line with expectations and reflects these investments in future growth. We enter the second half with confidence: delivering profitably, investing purposefully and maintaining our 2026 guidance," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

Second quarter presentation

The interim report for second quarter 2026 will be presented at a webinar today August 26 at 12:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com)

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on August 26, 2026.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4387803/4233165.pdf Q2 Report 2026 https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/4387803/97a3f2b12ac5c47e.pdf Press release Q2 2026 https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-10-year-on-nasdaq,c3559279 GomSpace 10 year on Nasdaq

SOURCE GomSpace A/S