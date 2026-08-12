Sentosa Development Corporation's bold vision for Greater Sentosa: Plans for new icons, reimagined beaches and game-changing attractions envisioned to redefine how Singaporeans play, relax, and bond

Greater Sentosa Master Plan (GSMP) will bring Brani under Sentosa's fold, unlocking new spaces for next-generation experiences, attractions and hotels.

New iconic landmarks including Imbiah Canopy, Imbiah Lookout Walk and Sensorium intended to strengthen Sentosa's appeal as Singapore's island playground and sanctuary in a global city.

Sentosa's beaches and coastline will be reimagined with a unique islet-hopping experience and new beach club concepts centred around sunrise and sunset views, incorporating coastal protection measures.

Enhanced land, air, sea and waterfront links, including the envisioned Island Heart Transport Hub and new People Mover System, will improve access to and within Greater Sentosa.

Roving 'Your Island. Reimagined.' Greater Sentosa exhibition invites Singaporeans to experience and help shape the future of Greater Sentosa.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) today unveiled the next chapter of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan (GSMP), a bold, long-term transformation that will integrate Sentosa with Brani and progressively expand Singapore's island playground and sanctuary over the next two decades. This vision, along with landmark concepts, were shared for the first time at the opening of the Your Island. Reimagined. exhibition at VivoCity, inviting Singaporeans to experience and help shape the next chapter of an island that has been part of the nation's shared memories for more than five decades.

Artist’s impression of the bird’s eye view of Greater Sentosa

Comprising Sentosa and the 120-hectare Brani, Greater Sentosa is expected to unlock new spaces for hotels, attractions and experiences while retaining the island's charm and natural elements. When completed, Greater Sentosa is projected to attract twice as many visitors as it does today[1].

"For more than five decades, Sentosa has welcomed generations of Singaporeans and visitors from around the world, growing into a place that holds precious memories for many and well-loved by all. It is, in many ways, a global Singapore brand," said Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer of Sentosa Development Corporation. "The GSMP is the greatest transformation in our history. We will stay true to the soul and identity of this island, while shaping the next generation of world-class experiences. Before any of it is built, we wanted to share this vision openly, invite Singaporeans to step inside it and shape it together."

Anchored on the vision of Sentosa as Singapore's "Island Playground and Sanctuary in a Global City", the GSMP intends to bring together new iconic landmarks, reimagined beaches and coastlines, nature-centric growth, and enhanced connectivity to create more compelling reasons for Singaporeans and visitors to return across different times of the day and seasons of life.

This builds on SDC's longstanding mandate to develop, manage and promote Sentosa as a leisure island destination for Singaporeans and visitors. Over the decades, Sentosa has grown into a well-loved playground, known for its beaches, attractions, resorts and lifestyle experiences, while remaining a nature-centric island at its heart. With the GSMP, SDC looks to enhance Singapore's destination appeal and deepen the island's sanctuary qualities by strengthening its nature, heritage, coastal and green spaces, so that Sentosa continues to be a place where visitors can play, gather, slow down and reconnect.

A bold, long-term transformation for a world-class island destination

The transformation will be implemented progressively, with developments expected to come on board from the early 2030s. This phased approach will allow SDC to unlock new visitor experiences across Greater Sentosa while continuing to evolve the island in line with changing leisure, lifestyle and tourism needs.

A key part of this pipeline is Brani West, intended to be one of the largest sites for attractions development under the GSMP. Engagements with potential partners are underway, supporting the broader ambition to introduce novel and refreshed experiences that strengthen Greater Sentosa's appeal to both Singaporeans and international visitors.

New iconic landmarks to reinforce Sentosa's destination appeal

With the GSMP, Sentosa's destination appeal will be reinforced through new iconic landmarks that bring together play, nature, leisure and discovery. These include the Imbiah Canopy, a beacon and vantage point atop Mount Imbiah, that will house attractions, food and beverage, retail options, sheltered event spaces. A tree-top skywalk is planned to connect new nature-based experiences and trails, providing a comfortable walking experience to Siloso Beach.

This will be complemented by the planned Imbiah Lookout Walk, a sheltered elevated forest canopy walk that will connect Sensoryscape to Imbiah Lookout and provide access to surrounding Sentosa walking trails. New nature-based attractions will also encourage visitors to explore the secondary forests and heritage buildings at Mount Imbiah, with expanded nature and heritage trails planned in later phases to eventually connect to Southern Ridges on the mainland. Together with future plans to link forests across Brani, Serapong and Imbiah into a

continuous green network, Greater Sentosa's ecological connectivity will be further strengthened, allowing guests to immerse in nature for restoration and well-being.

Along the beachfront, the Sensorium is envisioned as a new icon that will host a range of lifestyle and indoor attractions, including a multi-purpose venue for events and festival activations. Designed with green spaces to enhance thermal comfort and elevate the guest experience, the space will also reflect SDC's commitment to sustainability.

Guests can also look forward to discovering more upcoming experiences at Resorts World Sentosa. These include the landmark Waterfront Lifestyle Development, scheduled for completion in 2030; and immersive SUPER NINTENDO WORLDTM at Universal Studios Singapore.

Reimagined beaches and coastlines for new lifestyle experiences

Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach will be rejuvenated alongside the introduction of coastal protection measures, creating new lifestyle developments and multi-use, day-to-night spaces for play, relaxation and community gatherings.

New experiences that play up Sentosa's natural assets are also being explored, including coastal activities, beach clubs and a floating boardwalk connecting islets. An islet-hopping experience across the 3km stretch of Sentosa's golden beaches will allow guests to explore islets across Sentosa's beaches and discover the island's waters and natural elements up close.

Concepts under study include beach club experiences positioned around scenic sunrise and sunset views, as well as treetop dining, turning the island's well-loved beachfronts into more vibrant and flexible spaces for different occasions across the day and night.

Enhanced connectivity to and within Greater Sentosa

Connectivity to and within Greater Sentosa is expected to be transformed through enhanced links by land, air, sea and waterfront. The Island Heart Transport Hub is envisioned as a major gateway and key arrival point to Sentosa, linking Sentosa and Brani while providing a seamless way for Singaporeans and visitors to arrive, gather and continue their journey across the island.

A new People Mover System is intended to replace the existing Sentosa Express and provide a more seamless connection from the mainland to Island Heart and across the island, with increased carrying capacity to cater to anticipated growth in visitorship. Together with the Singapore Cable Car, water taxi connections under exploration, and additional waterfront links being studied, the journey to and around Greater Sentosa will become an experience itself for guests.

Balancing growth with sustainability and nature-centric planning

As Greater Sentosa grows, the GSMP will deepen Sentosa's identity as a nature-centric destination by embedding sustainability, climate resilience, thermal comfort and ecological considerations into its long-term planning. Building on efforts such as Cooling Sentosa, future developments will take a more integrated approach, weaving together greenery, movement routes, green infrastructure and guest experiences to enhance thermal comfort, strengthen ecological connectivity and ensure new experiences are sensitively introduced within Sentosa's natural setting.

Sensoryscape, the first completed milestone of the GSMP, offers an early example of this approach. Beyond serving as a 350m green connector between Resorts World Sentosa and the island's beaches, it combines immersive gardens, universal design, all-weather and shaded features, digital experiences and ecological enhancements, including native plantings and a butterfly corridor, to show how infrastructure can support thermal comfort, create richer, more accessible and inclusive guest experiences, and strengthen biodiversity and visitor flow.

This integrated planning approach will guide future developments under the GSMP, with environmental studies and nature group engagements, both completed and planned, informing climate-resilient design, ecological connectivity and the sensitive integration of new experiences with Sentosa's ridgelines, greenery, coastlines and heritage. Coastal protection measures will help build resilience against erosion and sea level rise while creating opportunities for new waterfront experiences, including coastal trails and an islet-hopping experience.

Public exhibition invites Singaporeans to experience and shape the future

The 'Your Island. Reimagined.' Greater Sentosa exhibition brings the GSMP vision to life through interactive and immersive exhibits that invite visitors to co-create their vision for Greater Sentosa. Through quizzes, shared aspirations and an AI-enabled immersive experience, visitors can personalise a reimagined Greater Sentosa based on their inputs and the ongoing master plan study, exploring possibilities for future shorelines, beaches, ridgelines, waterfronts and purpose-of-visit attractions.

The exhibition features seven immersive zones that help visitors reconnect with Sentosa's past, rediscover what it offers today and reimagine what it can become. These include zones on the island's heritage, today's offerings, future journeys, Island Heart, the ridgeline, expanded beaches and the living vision for Greater Sentosa.

After its flagship run at VivoCity from 3–5 July, the exhibition will travel to Our Tampines Hub from 22–27 July, Jurong Point from 19–23 August and Waterway Point in Punggol from 23–27 September, before returning to Sentosa in October. Admission is free at all locations, with exhibit-exclusive promotions for iconic Sentosa attractions and dining vouchers available for visitors.

For more information, visit https://www.sentosa.com.sg/greatersentosa.

High-resolution images can be downloaded from here. Photos are to be credited to Sentosa Development Corporation.

All visuals associated with the Greater Sentosa Master Plan are artist's impressions for illustration purposes only and are subject to change.

END

About Sentosa

Sentosa, where discovery never ends, is Asia's leading leisure destination and Singapore's premier island resort getaway, located within 15 minutes from the central business and shopping districts. The island resort is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation, which works with various stakeholders in overseeing property investments, attractions development, and operation of the various leisure offerings and management of the residential precinct on the island.

The 500-hectare island resort is home to an exciting array of themed attractions, award-winning spa retreats, lush rainforests, golden sandy beaches, resort accommodations, world-renowned golf courses, a deep-water yachting marina and luxurious residences – making Sentosa a vibrant island resort for business and leisure. Sentosa is also home to Singapore's first integrated resort, Resorts World Sentosa, which operates Southeast Asia's first Universal Studios theme park.

Situated on the eastern end of Sentosa Island is Sentosa Cove, an exclusive waterfront residential enclave bustling with more than 2,000 homes, quayside restaurants, retail and specialty shops. The island is also proud to be home to Sentosa Golf Club and its two acclaimed golf courses, The Serapong and The Tanjong. Sentosa Golf Club has hosted a number of high-profile professional and amateur tournaments, including the Singapore Open and HSBC Women's World Championship, welcoming international star players and world-class golf professionals from across the world.

Welcoming a growing number of local and international guests every year, Sentosa is an integral part of Singapore's goal to be a global destination to work, live and play. For more information, please visit: www.sentosa.com.sg.

#discoversentosa #sentosaisland #wherediscoveryneverends

About Sentosa Development Corporation

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) was established on 1 September 1972 as a Statutory Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. As a master planner, its charter since inception has been to oversee the development, management, marketing and promotion of the island of Sentosa as a resort destination for locals and tourists.

SDC wholly owns its subsidiaries Sentosa Cove Resort Management Pte Ltd and Sentosa Golf Club. SDC also owns the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network, managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates as an autonomous commercial arm.

As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, SDC has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council – For Destinations (GSTC-D) certificate, making Sentosa the first island destination in Asia to receive this accolade.

ANNEX A: THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE GREATER SENTOSA MASTER PLAN AT A GLANCE

The Greater Sentosa Master Plan (GSMP) is a bold, long-term transformation that will integrate Sentosa with Brani and progressively expand Singapore's island playground and sanctuary over the next two decades. Spanning Sentosa and the 120-hectare Brani, Greater Sentosa is expected to unlock new spaces for hotels, attractions, lifestyle experiences, nature-based offerings and public engagement, with developments expected to come on board progressively from the early 2030s.

At a glance Key details Vision To shape Sentosa as Singapore's island playground and sanctuary in a global city, with more compelling reasons to visit across different times of the day, seasons of life and future generations. Scale Greater Sentosa comprises Sentosa and the 120-hectare Brani, with developments expected to come on board progressively from the early 2030s. Visitor potential When completed, Greater Sentosa is projected to attract twice as many visitors as Sentosa does today.

Key highlights

New icons and attractions: Imbiah Canopy will form a new beacon and vantage point atop Mount Imbiah, with attractions, food and beverage, retail and sheltered event spaces, while Imbiah Lookout Walk will provide a sheltered elevated forest canopy connection from Sensoryscape to Imbiah Lookout and surrounding trails. Sensorium is envisioned as a new beachfront icon for lifestyle experiences, indoor attractions, events and festival activations, while Brani West is intended to be one of the largest sites for attractions development under the GSMP.

Reimagined beaches and coastlines: Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach will be rejuvenated alongside coastal protection measures, with new lifestyle developments, multi-use day-to-night spaces, beach club concepts centred around sunrise and sunset views, treetop dining and a floating boardwalk connecting islets.

Nature-centric growth: Future development will be guided by an integrated planning approach that embeds sustainability, climate resilience, thermal comfort, guest experience, accessibility and ecological considerations into long-term planning. Building on efforts such as Cooling Sentosa, this approach will weave together shade, greenery, movement routes, green infrastructure and guest experiences to enhance thermal comfort, strengthen ecological connectivity and ensure new experiences are sensitively introduced within Sentosa's natural setting, with Sensoryscape as an early example.

Enhanced connectivity: Enhanced links by land, air, sea and waterfront will improve access to and within Greater Sentosa, including the envisioned Island Heart Transport Hub as a major gateway, a new People Mover System to replace the existing Sentosa Express, the Singapore Cable Car, water taxi connections under exploration and additional waterfront links being studied.

Climate resilience and ecology: Environmental studies and nature group engagements, both completed and planned, will inform climate-resilient design, ecological connectivity and the sensitive integration of new experiences with Sentosa's ridgelines, greenery, coastlines and heritage, while coastal protection measures will help build resilience against erosion and sea level rise.

Public engagement

Your Island. Reimagined. brings the GSMP vision to life through seven interactive and immersive zones that invite Singaporeans to experience and help shape the future of Greater Sentosa, from heritage and today's offerings to future journeys, Island Heart, the ridgeline, expanded beaches and the living vision. The free roving exhibition opens at VivoCity from 3–5 July, before travelling to Our Tampines Hub, Jurong Point and Waterway Point, and returning to Sentosa in October.

[1] Sentosa received more than 16 million visitors between April 2024 and March 2025.

SOURCE Sentosa Development Corporation