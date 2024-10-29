GomSpace North America Selected by Proteus Space's AI Design Platform for Groundbreaking Satellite Mission

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace North America providing critical components and expertise to satellite mission projected to set world record for rapid design, assembly, and testing. Contract value is $250,000 (2.6 MSEK).

Proteus Space is a trailblazer in rapid space system design, assembly, and deployment, driven by their AI-enabled custom satellite bus design platform, MERCURY™. As part of their first technology demonstration satellite and the world's first AI-designed satellite, the company announced today it has selected GomSpace North America to provide over $250,000 in critical components and related expertise to support its upcoming ESPA satellite mission.

Proteus' cutting-edge AI-enabled design platform, MERCURY™, autonomously evaluated offerings from multiple aerospace vendors and selected GomSpace as a key supplier for their first mission. The MERCURY™ component selection process searched for the best fit across a combination of parameters including component flight heritage, proven track record of success, technical fit, and product reliability.

Proteus' best in class MERCURY™ platform is projected to set a new world record for the fastest design, assembly, integration and test of an ESPA class satellite, completing the entire blank-page-to-launchpad delivered payload tailored custom bus process within 10 months. Further, this ESPA mission will deploy the world's first ever AI-designed satellite.

"The AI-enabled capabilities of MERCURY™ automated custom satellite bus design system allow it to autonomously select components from our proprietary database based on TRL level, lead times, cost, performance specifications and more," said David Kervin, CEO and co-founder of Proteus Space, and continued: "GomSpace's flight heritage, leading-edge technology, and exceptional customer support made them a standout choice for our mission. Their commitment to quality and product reliability will ensure the success of our groundbreaking ESPA class mission."

GomSpace's role in the project includes providing essential components for the satellite's core systems and advice to optimize performance and integration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Proteus Space on such an innovative project," said Frank Tobin, President and CEO of GomSpace North America. "To have been selected by the world's first high-fidelity, physics-based, AI-enabled, automated satellite design platform, "MERCURY™" - which independently identifies the best suppliers based on strict performance criteria - validates our commitment to quality and continued investment in technology and customer success."

The mission, scheduled for launch in October 2025, is also carrying four payloads from government research partners and the UC Davis Center for Spaceflight Research, highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration between Proteus and GomSpace for future military and commercial satellite missions.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About GomSpace North America

GomSpace North America serves satellite buyers in the Federal, military, security, university, and commercial arenas throughout the Western Hemisphere from its headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. Their products include satellite power supplies, communication systems including software-defined radios (SDRs), command and data handling components, altitude and orbit control systems, satellite buses and structures, as well as products for ground control. GomSpace also provides services including their cloud-based ground control system (HOOP) as well as training and customized component design and fabrication.

About Proteus Space, Inc.

Proteus Space is at the forefront of revolutionizing custom satellite bus design and production with its autonomous Digital Engineering and Digital Twin system, MERCURY™. MERCURY™ enables rapid digital engineering, modelling, and twinning of custom satellites, significantly improving production speed and quality while eliminating errors and rework. This pioneering system allows customers to explore all mission-closing designs within the mission-closing trade-space, offering unprecedented flexibility throughout the satellite design lifecycle. MERCURY™ is the world's first autonomous digital engineering system, ushering in a completely new era, empowering customers to change their mind without regret.

