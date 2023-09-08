GomSpace receives order of €318,000 (approx. 3.8 MSEK) from EPIC Aerospace

News provided by

GomSpace A/S

08 Sep, 2023, 02:18 ET

GomSpace has received an order for products and subsystems from EPIC Aerospace with base in Florida, US and Buenos Aires, Argentina

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace announces that EPIC Aerospace has chosen to purchase products and subsystems at a value of approx. 3.8 MSEK from GomSpace for their space tugs. The products and subsystems will be used as part of the space tug control system.

EPIC Aerospace (www.epic-aerospace.com) is a pioneer and leader in space tugs and in orbit transfer vehicles. Their aim is to provide space tugs for launch (enclosures bringing satellites into space while mounted to a rocket), which are able not only to be used for satellite launch services, but also to provide in-orbit transfer of satellites from one orbit to another. This includes the ability to capture a satellite in space and transport them to a different orbit, and potentially back again.

Carsten Drachmann, GomSpace CEO comments: "We have been working with EPIC Aerospace for a while and I am delighted that they have chosen to use GomSpace technology for their very advanced missions enabling a much higher degree of flexibility for how we use space in the future", and continues, "I am also very pleased that this is the first of many contracts that I expect will come from our strategic focus in the Americas". 

For more information, please contact:
Carsten Drachmann (CEO)
Tel: +45 40 63 40 36
E-mail: [email protected]  

About GomSpace Group AB
The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on September 8, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE GomSpace A/S

Also from this source

GomSpace and ESA sign Contract Change Notice for €1.500.000 for the Juventas CubeSat implementation

GomSpace Q1 2023 Report and Status Update

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.