GomSpace reports a solid Q1 with 43% revenue growth and positive EBITDA

GomSpace continues to demonstrate strong revenue growth, delivers positive EBITDA, and takes first step toward delivering sovereign satellite communication solutions in Ukraine.

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

Order intake increased by 104% to 116,986 T.SEK (57,385)

Revenue increased by 43% to 126,748 T.SEK (88,803)

EBITDA increased by 29% to 11,222 T.SEK (8,725)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 2,505 T.SEK (795)

Free cash flow is -59,740 T.SEK (4,729)

WORDS FROM THE CEO – Executing in a changing market

"2025 is now in the rearview mirror, with more than 70% year-on-year revenue growth and, for the full year, positive EBITDA and EBIT, validating our long-term business model and operational strategy as we enter 2026.

Our Q1 2026 financial performance is in line with expectations, with revenue growth of more than 40% compared to the same period last year and positive EBITDA of 9%.

Net profit for the period was positive at SEK 20 million, including financial income of 13 M.SEK related to the fair value of shares received as compensation for delayed payment in the first quarter. This additional profit is related one major customer who, as discussed in Note 17 of the 2026 annual report, continues to have a significant past-due balance. To mitigate associated risks, GomSpace has secured several safeguards, including equity-based compensation, full control of relevant assets, and further collateral in the form of shares, exceeding the outstanding balance. The customer relationship remains strong and constructive.

During the quarter, we announced an agreement to establish a joint venture in Ukraine with our partner STETMAN, marking the first step toward delivering sovereign satellite communication capabilities for dual-use applications. We expect this demand to grow and see the model as replicable across multiple countries. The initiative is supported by the European Commission and financial institutions. The next phase is finalizing the joint venture and subsequently the planned launch of a satellite in autumn 2026 to validate requirements for a larger network, alongside establishing the necessary financial structures." says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

First quarter presentation

The trading statement for first quarter 2026 will be presented at a webinar today May 7 at 11:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com)

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on May 7, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-reports-a-solid-q1-with-43--revenue-growth-and-positive-ebitda,c4345789

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4345789/4081688.pdf Q1 Trading Statement 2026 https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-microsatellite-q1-press-release,c3535663 GomSpace Microsatellite Q1 Press Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/4345789/bee407d44757c79d.pdf Press release Q1 2026

SOURCE GomSpace A/S