GomSpace selected for European Defence Agency Program, strengthening position in defense and advanced space missions

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace is proud to announce its participation in the European Defence Agency's newly signed 15.7 M.EUR research contract to develop Europe's first dedicated Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) military satellite concept, as part of the VLEO-DEF consortium. The program marks a significant milestone for GomSpace as it represents one of the first EDA-funded defense initiatives in which the company is directly involved. GomSpace's share in the program will be 445,000 EUR (4.8 M.SEK) and is planned to be delivered by the 2nd half of 2028.

The research and technology project will design a satellite optimized for sustained operation in VLEO, an orbital regime 250–350 km above Earth, which offers substantial operational advantages for defense users, including high-resolution Earth observation, reduced signal latency, and enhanced responsiveness for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

GomSpace's involvement demonstrates increasing recognition of our heritage in advanced small satellite systems, autonomous mission operations, and our established track record with government and security customers globally.

The VLEO-DEF consortium unites five participating Member States: Spain, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Slovenia and a group of 17 leading European industrial and research organizations. GomSpace Luxembourg and its Advanced Mission team will be contributing to this project in key areas.

"We are honored to support this flagship European defense program with our technology and expertise," says Edgar Milic, Vice President of Advanced Missions and Managing Director of GomSpace Luxembourg. "Our involvement in VLEO-DEF confirms GomSpace's strategic direction: delivering high-performance, resilient space systems for defense customers, breaking ground on new advanced technologies like VLEO, and strengthening our footprint as a key European space industry partner."

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

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https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-selected-for-european-defence-agency-program--strengthening-position-in-defense-and-advance,c4322515

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4322515/3987436.pdf VLEO Defense_press release https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-hq-sign,c3520216 GOMSPACE HQ SIGN

SOURCE GomSpace A/S