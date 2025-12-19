GomSpace selected for inclusion in Nasdaq First North 25™ Index (FN25)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace Group AB is pleased to announce that the company has been selected for inclusion in the Nasdaq First North 25™ Index (FN25), the flagship benchmark comprising the 25 largest and most actively traded companies on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The inclusion will take effect from market open on January 2, 2026.

GomSpace received the notification from Nasdaq Nordic earlier today, stating that the selection reflects GomSpace's strong operational performance, increased market presence, and sustained investor interest. FN25 constituents are determined based on market capitalization and liquidity, and the index is rebalanced periodically by Nasdaq.

"Being included in the FN25 index is a strong recognition of GomSpace's development and our position as one of the leading growth companies on Nasdaq First North. It increases our visibility and supports our long-term strategy of building a resilient, scalable, and competitive space technology company," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

About FN25

The First North 25™ Index tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid companies listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With more than 450 companies on the market, FN25 represents the very top tier of the growth-market ecosystem. Inclusion places GomSpace among the top ~5% of all listed companies, underlining the company's scale, liquidity, and market relevance.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

