GomSpace signs 2.9 MEUR Contract with Leading North American Space Company

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace Luxembourg today announced its selection by a leading North American space company for a mission focused on lunar exploration. The mission marks a major step forward in the understanding of the solar system and in the capabilities of small satellite platforms for deep space exploration. The contract covers the initial design of two state-of-the-art spacecrafts. The spacecrafts will be designed with advanced technologies derived from the company's extensive experience in previous interplanetary missions such as the European Space Agency HERA/Juventas and RAMSES missions.

The contract for this initial design is valued at 2.9 MEUR (31.7MSEK) and is to be executed during the first half of 2026.

A substantial portion of the project will be carried out in Luxembourg, boosting the country's capabilities in the design and delivery of space systems for exploration missions.

"We are thrilled and honored to contribute to this mission in partnership with a leading North American Space Company," says Edgar Milic, Managing Director of GomSpace Luxembourg. "This partnership opens exciting possibilities for humankind, for our country, and for GomSpace. It is a testament to the strength of our team, our deep-space heritage, and our growing ability to deliver complex missions with agility, precision, and purpose."

As space agencies and commercial companies continue to push further into the solar system, GomSpace's involvement in this mission underscores the growing importance of low-cost, agile, and modular spacecraft platforms.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 9:00 p.m. CET on January 9, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-signs-2-9-meur-contract-with-leading-north-american-space-company,c4290260

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE GomSpace A/S