GONDI V3 Reimagines NFT Lending, Delivering Unmatched Flexibility and Precision

Introducing GONDI V3, an upgrade to the leading NFT lending protocol that takes the NFT lending space to a new level, empowering borrowers and lenders to fine-tune their strategies like never seen before.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GONDI, Ethereum's premier decentralized NFT lending protocol, is being upgraded to GONDI V3. Backed by Pantera, Dragonfly, and Foundation Capital, among others, and with over $130 million in gross volume, $25 million in outstanding debt, and $40M TVL, GONDI's upgrade brings significant enhancements, most notably the introduction of Tranche Seniority, enabling users to tailor their risk strategy with unprecedented precision.

Key Features of GONDI V3:

Tranche Seniority: Loans can now have tranches with different seniority for more sophisticated and tailored strategies.

Loans can now have tranches with different seniority for more sophisticated and tailored strategies. Multi-source Loans: Loans can originate from multiple offers from many lenders, making large loans easier to come together.

Loans can originate from multiple offers from many lenders, making large loans easier to come together. Efficient Renegotiations: Lenders can now extend offers to their outstanding loans with one click and only need to have balance in their wallet if there's a delta in the renegotiation principal.

GONDI is the trusted solution for top lenders and art collectors in the NFT space, including Seedphrase, Gmoney, Cozomo de' Medici, and Phantom Scribbler. Many of the largest NFT loans ever have been facilitated through GONDI, such as the iconic $1,000,000 USDC loan secured against Gmoney's famous Ape Punk #8218.

GONDI has established itself as the leading lending protocol, attracting collectors of the most renowned collections like CryptoPunks ($63M in volume), Autoglyphs ($30M in volume), Fidenza ($5M in volume), and Chromie Squiggles ($6M in volume).

With the introduction of GONDI V3 and with Tranche Seniority at its forefront, GONDI allows users to fine-tune their risk strategies like never seen before, cementing its status as the most advanced, capital-efficient, and flexible NFT lending protocol.

"GONDI V3 redefines flexibility in NFT lending. With Tranche Seniority, multi-source loans, and a host of other features, GONDI V3 allows lenders to fine-tune their strategies with unparalleled precision while borrowers benefit from maximized liquidity," said Burga, co-founder of GONDI.

Visit https://Gondi.xyz today to explore the power and flexibility of GONDI V3.

About GONDI: GONDI is Ethereum's leading non-custodial NFT lending protocol for digital art and collectibles, where borrowers get loans without selling their NFTs, and lenders can access real yields.

