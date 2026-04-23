Gone in 7 days: One-third of homes sell within a week in the fastest markets, while others sit

Homes that sell within seven days are 2.6 times more likely to sell above asking price

Nationally, 18.5% of homes went pending within seven days in February 2026, according to a Zillow analysis. In the fastest markets — St. Louis, Hartford and Seattle — more than 1 in 3 homes sold that quickly.

Homes that went pending within seven days were 2.6 times more likely to sell above asking price than the typical listing in February 2026 — 44.3% of these fast-selling homes sold above list price, compared to 17.1% of all homes.

Last month, the gap between how fast sold homes move and how long all active listings sit reached its widest point for any March since 2020. The typical sold home went pending after 19 days, while the median active listing had been on the market for 56 days.

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Zillow® analysis reveals that the U.S. housing market is operating on two distinct tracks. Desirable, well-priced homes continue to sell quickly, though this group is shrinking. Other homes are lingering longer than they have in years. These numbers look similar to what would have been expected before the pandemic, pointing to a housing market that is settling into its new normal.

U.S. metro areas with the highest and lowest shares of homes selling within 7 days in February 2026, according to Zillow.

The gap between how quickly sold homes move and how long all inventory sits reached its widest point for any March since 2020. This March, the typical home that sold went pending in 19 days, while the median age of all active listings was 56 days — a 37-day difference. That gap was as narrow as nine days in April 2022. The divide reflects a market where buyers have more choices and more leverage than they have had in years, and where homes that stand out are rewarded, while others wait.

Nationally, 18.5% of homes went pending within seven days in February 2026, the latest month with complete sales data. In the fastest markets — including St. Louis, Hartford and Seattle — more than one-third of all homes sell that quickly. Among those fast-selling homes, 44.3% sold above asking price, compared to just 17.1% of all homes, making homes that sold within a week 2.6 times more likely to have attracted a bidding war. That's the second-highest such multiple in Zillow's data going back to 2018.

"The cream of the crop is still selling fast, even in markets that have slowed considerably," said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow. "However, higher costs are putting buyers under pressure, so they are more choosy than during the pandemic frenzy. Desirability is ultimately a function of price, and getting the pricing strategy right from day one can be the difference between a week on the market and months. Sellers who meet buyers' current expectations of price, versus higher price expectations during the pandemic, can still sell their home quickly."

The divergence between homes that sell fast and homes that linger reflects a return to a more balanced housing market. Challenging financial conditions have limited the pool of buyers, yet those still in the market are benefiting from more options and bargaining power. Sellers whose listings check every box sell quickly, while others linger.

The divide plays out differently depending on where you look. Several Midwest markets where relative affordability has kept demand steady — including St. Louis, Cincinnati and Kansas City — have at least 3 in 10 homes selling within seven days. Sun Belt markets where inventory has surged — including Austin, San Antonio, Charlotte and Jacksonville — have fewer than 1 in 10 homes selling that quickly. Buyers in these markets have far more options and less incentive to make an immediate offer.

For buyers and sellers navigating this market, preparation and timing matter, and Zillow Preview℠ gives both sides an edge. Sellers can gain insights into their pricing and marketing strategy by gauging buyer interest before their home officially hits the market. Buyers get early visibility into homes heading to market directly in their regular Zillow search, giving them time to connect with an agent, get pre-approved and be ready to move the moment a home goes live. In a market where the best homes are gone in days, that head start can make all the difference.

Metro Area* Median Days to

Pending (March

2026) Median Age of All

Active Listings

(March 2026) Share of Homes

Sold Within 7 Days

(February 2026) Share of Homes

Sold Within 7 Days

That Sold Above

List (February

2026) Share of All Homes

Sold Above List

(February 2026) United States 19 56 18.5 % 44.3 % 17.1 % New York, NY 25 49 5.6 % 53.4 % 33.9 % Los Angeles, CA 18 40 14.4 % 56.1 % 32.3 % Chicago, IL 8 26 25.0 % 58.5 % 24.7 % Dallas, TX 25 52 13.6 % 36.5 % 9.6 % Houston, TX 34 73 11.9 % 28.1 % 7.5 % Washington, DC 7 24 33.5 % 62.1 % 28.1 % Philadelphia, PA 9 27 28.2 % 60.7 % 29.2 % Miami, FL 53 104 8.9 % 19.4 % 4.9 % Atlanta, GA 33 59 8.6 % 36.1 % 12.7 % Boston, MA 8 18 28.7 % 69.6 % 32.6 % Phoenix, AZ 28 52 21.1 % 24.4 % 8.9 % San Francisco, CA 13 20 17.6 % 79.6 % 55.0 % Riverside, CA 26 55 12.4 % 48.9 % 23.8 % Detroit, MI 12 40 22.8 % 61.7 % 23.9 % Seattle, WA 9 26 34.7 % 58.1 % 25.4 % Minneapolis, MN 18 27 11.5 % 68.0 % 22.9 % San Diego, CA 15 33 19.2 % 59.0 % 31.5 % Tampa, FL 36 69 16.3 % 29.9 % 8.2 % Denver, CO 13 35 25.2 % 51.0 % 17.8 % Baltimore, MD 8 27 30.4 % 62.8 % 29.7 % St. Louis, MO 6 25 36.4 % 57.2 % 27.5 % Orlando, FL 34 73 14.8 % 31.2 % 8.4 % Charlotte, NC 18 48 8.0 % 43.5 % 12.6 % San Antonio, TX 42 82 7.5 % 23.2 % 7.0 % Portland, OR 12 40 27.4 % 59.3 % 23.2 % Sacramento, CA 11 26 24.6 % 62.5 % 29.5 % Pittsburgh, PA 11 48 22.3 % 47.1 % 16.3 % Cincinnati, OH 6 27 33.1 % 37.9 % 17.4 % Austin, TX 40 54 2.7 % 40.0 % 8.9 % Las Vegas, NV 30 64 13.6 % 29.4 % 10.0 % Kansas City, MO 5 24 33.3 % 55.1 % 23.1 % Columbus, OH 6 26 30.3 % 47.7 % 19.8 % Indianapolis, IN 13 35 22.3 % 32.7 % 11.4 % Cleveland, OH 7 25 31.2 % 52.9 % 24.0 % San Jose, CA 11 17 22.4 % 83.9 % 60.9 % Nashville, TN 23 51 17.2 % 20.7 % 6.6 % Virginia Beach, VA 23 33 9.4 % 48.9 % 25.4 % Providence, RI 11 26 24.6 % 75.8 % 35.6 % Jacksonville, FL 46 65 8.0 % 22.7 % 7.3 % Milwaukee, WI 13 32 11.0 % 79.7 % 39.0 % Oklahoma City, OK 25 58 21.2 % 31.5 % 12.3 % Raleigh, NC 15 36 19.5 % 45.9 % 12.3 % Memphis, TN 24 60 17.4 % 25.4 % 10.7 % Richmond, VA 6 16 33.9 % 58.5 % 28.2 % Louisville, KY 12 39 25.1 % 35.6 % 13.6 % New Orleans, LA 38 91 12.8 % 26.0 % 5.4 % Salt Lake City, UT 15 35 20.2 % 50.3 % 17.8 % Hartford, CT 6 11 35.1 % 86.1 % 48.9 % Buffalo, NY 10 16 14.6 % 78.6 % 41.8 % Birmingham, AL 15 54 22.3 % 50.6 % 17.5 %

*Table ordered by market size

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SOURCE Zillow