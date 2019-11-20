GONE NAKED! Mangia, Inc.™ Introduces Two Bare Offerings to its Line of Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes

This fall say hello to Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Peeled Cherry Tomatoes (Pomodorini Pelati) in Puree. Unique, artisanal, sinfully sweet, and simply delicious, Carmelina 'e…San Marzano Italian Peeled Cherry Tomatoes in Puree have shed their skin and are packed in a luscious puree without their peel. No need to blanch and strip these beauties – the hard work is already done. Sultry red, silky smooth, well balanced in flavor and sweet like candy, these 100% Italian Specialty Tomatoes are guaranteed to elevate dishes from seafood to sautéed sauces, to pizzas and pastas, from the ordinary to extraordinary.

Similarly naked, but of the organic variety, Mangia, Inc. is also introducing Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Organic Italian Crushed Tomatoes in Heavy Puree to its 100% USDA Organic Italian Tomato line. This new item features a finer particulate than Mangia's chopped tomatoes in puree, offering a little more body to tomato-based sauces. Ideal for pasta and pizza sauces.

True to the brand, both new Carmelina 'e…San Marzano items are packed in their own flavorful puree and preserved fresh without preservatives like salt, sugars, citric acid, or calcium chloride – simply tomatoes. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, gluten-free, and packed in easy-open, nestable, BPA-Free cans.

Carmelina 'e…San Marzano Italian Peeled Cherry Tomatoes and Carmelina 'e…San Marzano Organic Italian Crushed Tomatoes will be available nationwide this November 2019. Products are sold through foodservice and retail distributors.

About Mangia, Inc.™ and Carmelina Brands

Mangia, Inc. ™ is the producer and importer of Carmelina Brands®, which includes Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes and Carmelina Brands® Italian Beans. Mangia, Inc. is headquartered in Southern California with a complete product line that is naturally produced and imported direct from Italy. Mangia, Inc. currently maintains six warehouses in key regions of North America to support its customers. Mangia, Inc. takes pride in producing superior ingredients that are all-natural and preservative-free, with no added citric acid, calcium chloride, EDTA, salt or sugars. Carmelina Brands' complete product line is also Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher and gluten-free. With one of the cleanest ingredient statements on shelf, Carmelina 'e…San Marzano Italian Tomatoes and Carmelina Brands Italian Beans offer chefs and families quality ingredients that they can feel good about bringing to the table. Products are available in retail, foodservice and industrial sizes. Private label also available. For more information, contact: info@mangiainc.com, call Toll-Free (866) 462-6442, or visit www.CarmelinaBrands.com.

