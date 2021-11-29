GoNet Combines with Orion Innovation to Deliver Cutting Edge Digital Solutions to Global Enterprises and Latin American Companies

EDISON, N.J. and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, and GoNet, a Latin American global technology services company, today announced that they have entered into a strategic combination to deliver transformative digital solutions to global enterprises and Latin American companies. Through this combination, both companies will extend their geographic reach, enhance their engineering capabilities, and further strengthen their industry expertise.

The combination gives Orion access to more than one thousand associates and technology resources in Mexico to provide high-quality nearshore delivery capabilities. For GoNet, joining forces with Orion allows it to leverage Orion's award-winning digital transformation and product development capabilities to fuel growth opportunities across Orion's blue-chip client base. GoNet's client base within Financial Services, Fintech, Pharma, and Retail complements Orion's deep domain expertise in Financial Services and Life Sciences. It provides opportunities for GoNet engineers to deliver software engineering services to global Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, and Industrial Products clients.

"Our combination with GoNet gives Orion strategic nearshoring capabilities and is the first step in our expansion into Latin America," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "By harnessing our collective strengths and capabilities, Orion and GoNet can increase the roles we play in supporting enterprises in the region and around the world."

GoNet has 13 years of experience providing specialized and high-performance technology solutions to companies across Latin America. With offices in Mexico and the United States, GoNet has partnerships with top technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, AWS, and F5, which help the company provide a broad range of software solutions. With GoNet, Orion will now have a global team of over 6,000 associates.

"We are excited to enter into this relationship with Orion and access its extensive global delivery platform to scale our business and engage with large clients in high priority international markets. This will bring our existing clients synergies and a broader, more innovative portfolio of solutions," said Mario Saldivar, President and Founder of GoNet. "Our complementary digital capabilities, domain expertise, and innovative approaches are a powerful combination that will accelerate growth for both of our businesses and provide opportunities for the great and vast talent we have in Mexico and Latin America. We are confident our nearshoring coverage will increase exponentially."

Orion is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle market private equity firm focused on building market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations.

"We are excited to support Orion's continued expansion and to add a new critical nearshoring capability to its growing delivery team through GoNet," said Carlo Padovano, Managing Director from One Equity Partners. "Orion has demonstrated its ability to acquire, integrate, and expand strategic platforms across the globe; GoNet is the latest chapter in an ongoing transformation story."

Otavio Birman from One Equity Partners, commented, "The GoNet team has demonstrated their innovative technological capabilities and excellence in delivery as they digitize and automate customer operations and offerings. We welcome Mario and the GoNet team to the Orion family and are excited to have them with us as we build the go-to digital transformation and product development partner for global customers."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 5,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education and Industrial Products. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

About GoNet

Gonet ("Gonet") is a leading technology services company that develops highly transactional software products and platforms for the region's most prominent companies in the banking, fintech, airline, healthcare, and retail sectors. With more than 1,000 associates and ranked as one of the best companies to work for, they are specialists in banking platforms, payment methods, and airline operations with robust and agile practices that accelerate their clients' digital transformation and business scalability. Through their offices in Mexico and the United States, they provide specialized nearshoring services with high adaptability and agility in their service delivery to global companies. For more information, visit www.gonet.us .

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com .

