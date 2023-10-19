GoNetZero™ Expands Service Capabilities into Europe and the UK

Access to wide range of verified Renewable Energy Certificates and carbon credits will support the region's drive towards decarbonisation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With significant demand for Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and carbon credits arising from Europe, GoNetZeroTM has expanded its service capabilities such as its environmental attributes marketplace and energy asset management platform, into the European and UK markets.

Having successfully built its presence in Asia, GoNetZero™'s digital marketplace offers one-stop access to verified and quality RECs and carbon credits that are highly sought after in Europe and the UK. The environmental attributes span different technologies, vintages, countries, and registries, and are sourced from Sembcorp's portfolio of renewable energy projects. GoNetZeroTM also curates other environmental attributes including i-RECs, Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin scheme (REGOs), Non-Fossil Certificates (NFCs), J-Credits as well as nature- and technology-based carbon credits from its network of trusted partners, all of which comply with recognised certification standards.

To offer a streamlined end-to-end journey, GoNetZero's platform enables the management of the entire lifecycle of RECs online - from issuance, trading and management to retirement. The platform is underpinned by blockchain technology, enhancing transparency and addressing issues such as double-counting. Powered by proprietary smart tools and data insights, the platform will enable informed decision-making as part of corporates' decarbonisation strategies.

GoNetZero™ is the carbon management business of Sembcorp Industries, a leading pan-Asian renewable energy player listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

Soon Sze Meng, CEO at GoNetZero™, said, "GoNetZero™ plays a big role in addressing the accessibility and transparency issues that hinder companies' net zero and decarbonisation efforts today. Our solutions are easily accessible and scalable by all companies regardless of size and progress in the net zero journey, which empowers and enables them to decarbonise."

About GoNetZero™

GoNetZero™ is a global decarbonisation platform providing comprehensive solutions to help our clients achieve their net zero goals.

We help customers achieve their goals through GoNetZeroConnect, our suite of solutions that supports emissions measurement, abatement, offsetting and reporting. We also offer one-stop access to verified renewable energy certificates and carbon credits.

Our proprietary smart energy asset management platform, NetZeroOS, empowers energy producers to manage, optimise and scale their energy assets across wind, solar, battery, water, hydrogen and thermal.

Soon Sze Meng, CEO, GoNetZero™, brings with him over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles and board experiences with e-commerce, payments and technology companies across China, Southeast Asia and the United States. He joins GoNetZero™ from JD.com, a listed e-commerce company, where he was President of Southeast Asia.

Our Singapore-based leadership team comprises Jess Goh, Head of Carbon Credits Business, Teo Han Yong, Head of Renewable Energy Certificates, and Toh Keng Hoe, Head of Platform Business & Product.

GoNetZero™ is the carbon management business of Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider that is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.gonetzero.ai

About Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is a leading energy and urban solutions provider, driven by its purpose to do good and play its part in building a sustainable future.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp leverages its sector expertise and global track record to deliver innovative solutions that support the energy transition and sustainable development. By focusing on growing its Renewables and Integrated Urban Solutions businesses, it aims to transform its portfolio towards a greener future and be a leading provider of sustainable solutions.

Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 19.4GW, with 11.9GW of gross renewable energy capacity comprising solar, wind and energy storage globally. The company also has a proven track record of transforming raw land into sustainable urban developments, with a project portfolio spanning over 13,000 hectares across Asia.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange. It is a constituent stock of FTSE Russell Index, MSCI Singapore Index, Straits Times Index as well as sustainability indices including FTSE4Good Index, iEdge SG ESG indices and several MSCI ESG indices. For more information, please visit www.sembcorp.com.

