Gong and Corporate Visions Join Forces to Create Data-Led Revenue Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality and transform revenue teams, today announced a partnership with Corporate Visions, the leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company to provide revenue teams with the data to track how changes in approaches and messaging impact sales.

Corporate Visions' proprietary Customer Conversation System integrates findings from several decision-making science disciplines, including neuroscience, behavioral economics, and social psychology and ongoing research to help marketers and salespeople tell provocative, visually compelling stories throughout their customer conversations, which appeal to the decision-making part of the brain. Revenue intelligence, championed by Gong, uses AI to capture and understand the details of every customer interaction a salesperson has, both verbal and written, across every relevant channel and convert them into actionable insights for revenue leaders.

The partnership with Gong gives Corporate Visions and its customers the ability -- for the first time -- to measure the impact and exactness of its science-based approach and the ROI of the techniques implemented.

"The partnership with Gong was an obvious fit," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer from Corporate Visions. "Both of our companies rely on science to inform our business approach and provide customers a data-based offering. With Gong, we can now connect the use of our messaging and skills to customer response and sales performance in the real world."

Customers are already benefiting from the collaboration. United Rentals, a Fortune 500 company that provides rental equipment to construction and industrial sites, engaged Corporate Visions to enhance their sales messaging. They wanted to understand how that messaging was being implemented in order to determine which techniques needed to be reinforced with the team. It subsequently deployed Gong and within weeks were able to see who was using the new messaging and who needed additional support. They could also link adoption to specific business benefits of implementing those techniques.

"We knew Corporate Visions had an excellent reputation for delivering positive business outcomes, and we've been able to correlate performance improvements overall. But, we didn't have access to day-to-day usage in actual sales calls needed to fully integrate their methodology into our sales team," said Jeff Cummings, Director of Sales Development at United Rentals. "Through the integration with Gong, we were able to reinforce the key learnings, ensure best practices were implemented across the board, and gain a specific understanding of the impact the training had on the business. It's a winning combination of methodology and technology."

"One of the most strategic initiatives for a company is the process of developing messaging for the sales and marketing organizations," said Udi Ledergor, CMO at Gong. "We are thrilled to partner with Corporate Visions to help companies implement a data-driven approach to measuring the effectiveness of their messaging on a continuous basis, powered by revenue intelligence."

