Gong and San Jose Earthquakes Partner to Bring Revenue Intelligence to Professional Soccer

Earthquakes are the first Major League Soccer team to deploy Gong's AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong and the San Jose Earthquakes today announced they are partnering to bring revenue intelligence to the Earthquakes' commercial teams to drive growth through deeper understanding of how best to meet the needs of club partners and stakeholders. The Earthquakes are the first Major League Soccer team to leverage Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform.

As the official Revenue Intelligence partner of the Earthquakes, Gong will modernize the Earthquakes' business development processes by using stakeholder interaction insights to optimize strategic initiatives for existing and new sponsors. By pioneering the use of Gong within Major League Soccer, the Earthquakes will demonstrate the power of AI-enabled insights for teams' commercial functions.

"The Earthquakes are committed to partnering with leaders in technology across verticals in Silicon Valley," said Ian Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer, San Jose Earthquakes. "By teaming with Gong, we will bring a new analytical approach to our commercial group and ensure we have the insights we need to meet the needs of all our club stakeholders."

Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Gong's platform helps revenue organizations significantly enhance their most critical workflows, including deal execution, coaching, sales engagement, strategic initiatives, market insights, and forecasting, to increase visibility and align strategies across organizations to achieve successful outcomes.

"Revenue teams across industries are recognizing the opportunities AI platforms deliver – not just to drive sales but also to engage stakeholders," said Eddie O'Brien, SVP Partnerships, Gong. "As the Revenue Intelligence Partner of the San Jose Earthquakes, we are honored to help the team modernize how they engage with their partners."

The Earthquakes are the newest member of the Gong Partner Network, a large and expanding group of more than 230 technology, services and consulting firms that partner with Gong to connect their tools and solutions to the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. To learn more about the Gong Partner Network, visit: gong.io/partners .

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. More than 4,000 companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

About the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes, one of Major League Soccer's original teams, are the epicenter for soccer in Northern California, playing at the highest-level of professional soccer in the United States. The club won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and took home Supporters' Shields in 2005 and 2012. The club is based out of PayPal Park, an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium opened in 2015. The organization was originally founded in 1974 in the North American Soccer League, and in 2024 will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of positively impacting communities around Northern California. The club's non-profit arm, the Quakes Foundation, focuses on health and fitness initiatives for underserved youth and fighting food insecurity in Northern California. For more information about the Earthquakes, visit www.sjearthquakes.com.

SOURCE Gong