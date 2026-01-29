GONG CHA GLOBAL AND STRAY KIDS' FELIX EXTEND GLOBAL AMBASSADORSHIP

The new agreement will broaden the collaboration with new campaigns across United States, Korea, Japan and Australia planned for 2026

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha Global, one of the world's fastest growing tea brands, is delighted to announce it has renewed its global brand ambassador partnership with Stray Kids' Felix. Through this agreement, Gong cha and Felix will continue and extend their partnership into 2026 across global markets.

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is known for its consistent, high-quality, freshly brewed teas made with premium ingredients. It first expanded overseas in 2009 and has grown significantly to operate nearly 2,200 stores around the globe while building a reputation for the quality of its tea.

Felix, one of the world's most popular K-Pop stars with tens of millions of followers across his platforms, was appointed a global brand ambassador in mid-2025. Reflecting his global influence and genuine affection for the brand, Gong cha launched a series of campaigns that celebrated the partnership. This included new merchandise, which quickly became a highly sought-after collectible, as well as the use of Felix's voice for in store kiosk guidance, creating a unique brand experience for Felix's fans.

Since launch, the partnership has gained significant attention across Gong cha's key markets with the Group recording positive trends across all major brand indicators – from online brand mentions and user generated content volumes to brand sentiment and affinity.

Building on its success, Gong cha and Felix's renewed partnership will further expand its collaboration with Felix to global markets. This includes new brand campaigns in Korea, the United States, Japan and Australia, to build an even greater global affinity between Felix and Gong cha.

Paul Reynish, CEO of Gong cha, said, "Felix has been a perfect partner for Gong cha. His global influence, combined with his genuine affection for the brand, is a fantastic combination for introducing more consumers to Gong cha's whole leaf bubble tea. We look forward to continuing this journey together and sharing Gong cha's unique and inspiring tea culture with customers around the world."

Missy Maio, Vice President of Marketing – The Americas, said, "Our customers often walk into our tea shops listening to Stray Kids, and having Felix as our Global Ambassador feels like a natural extension. Felix Favorites helps translate the joy of a favorite tea into something that much more special."

