Gong cha Signs Landmark 50-Unit Deal in Texas with Experienced Franchise Operator

New locations planned across Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas

Partnership with high-performing multi-unit franchise group Bakers Acres & Cattle Company

Agreement builds on Gong cha's accelerated U.S. expansion strategy following recent rights acquisition

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha, the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 33 international markets, has signed a 50-unit exclusive area development agreement in Texas with seasoned franchise operator, Bakers Acres & Cattle Company (BACC). The agreement marks the largest direct franchising deal in Gong cha history and further expands the company's U.S. footprint in one of the country's leading states for franchise growth.

Gong cha has signed a 50-unit exclusive area development agreement in Texas

This deal follows Gong cha's recent acquisition of master franchise rights 170 U.S. locations, across 13 states, including Texas, positioning the company for accelerated franchise development and sustainable long-term growth nationwide.

"As Gong cha continues expanding across the U.S., we're seeing strong interest from multi-unit operators looking to grow with the global leader," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "Franchisees are looking for concepts with operational simplicity, strong consumer demand and the ability to scale efficiently at relatively low cost, and Gong cha delivers on all of these. From our flexible footprint and efficient labor model to the strength of our global brand recognition, we've built a platform designed to help operators grow strategically and sustainably across high-potential markets like Texas."

Under the momentous 50-unit deal, BACC will further develop Gong cha's presence across four major Texas markets over the next seven years, including: Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

Established Multi-Unit Franchisees Power Continued Growth

Bakers Acres & Cattle Company is a Houston-based, multi-generational family business with a strong track record scaling premium franchise concepts. Since entering franchising in 2015 with Nothing Bundt Cakes, BACC has built a successful bakery operation across Greater Houston and is actively expanding toward a 12-bakery platform. BACC consistently outperforms systemwide averages. Led by Brett and Wendi Walker alongside the next generation of family operators, the company brings deep multi-unit operating experience and expertise across finance, real estate, technology and business development.

"With its premium positioning, operational sophistication, and strong consumer loyalty, Gong cha immediately stood out as the right brand to grow with across Texas," said Brett Walker. "Over the past decade, our family has built a highly disciplined multi-unit operating platform, and we know sustainable growth starts with the right systems, infrastructure and brand foundation. Gong cha brings all of that together in a category with tremendous long-term potential."

Expanding Gong cha's Footprint in High-Growth Markets

Since launching direct franchising efforts in the U.S. approximately 24 months ago, Gong cha has continued accelerating its nationwide expansion through strategic multi-unit development agreements across both established and emerging markets. During that time, the brand has signed significant growth deals in Texas, California, Massachusetts, Arizona, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and additional high-opportunity markets, reflecting increasing demand from experienced multi-unit operators seeking scalable, high-performing franchise concepts.

Ranked #1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list for five consecutive years, Gong cha operates more than 240 locations across 23 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and continues to seek experienced multi-unit operators to support its expansion across existing and emerging markets.

The brand's modernized operating model, including its Gong cha 2.0 platform, is designed to support higher throughput, streamlined operations, and improved franchisee performance through digital ordering, automation, and optimized store design.

For more information on franchising with Gong cha, visit https://gongchausa.com/franchise-opportunities/

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S. and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014, Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores across 24 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com.

SOURCE Gong cha