Premium, customizable beverage experience designed for airport travelers

Continued expansion across non-traditional, high-volume environments

Gong cha 2.0 operating model supports speed, efficiency, and scalability in travel hubs

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha, the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 33 international markets, is expanding into the airport sector with a new location planned for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The store is expected to open by the end of 2026 and represents the brand's first airport location in the U.S., signaling a major step forward in Gong cha's non-traditional growth strategy.

"Our model was intentionally designed for operational efficiency, flexibility, and speed." Post this Gong cha, the world’s leading bubble tea brand, is expanding into the airport sector with a new location planned for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The location will be operated in partnership with Kind Hospitality, an experienced airport and hospitality operator led by President and CEO Nava Singam. The partnership reflects Gong cha's continued focus on aligning with experienced operators capable of executing in high-volume, fast-paced environments.

"Airports are a natural evolution for Gong cha as we continue expanding into high-traffic, non-traditional environments," said Michael Nedelkovich, Vice President of U.S. Non-Traditional Franchise Development. "Our model was intentionally designed for operational efficiency, flexibility, and speed, making it especially well-suited for airport settings where consumers expect premium quality and convenience without long wait times. This opening represents an exciting opportunity to introduce more travelers to the Gong cha brand while continuing to build scalable growth across multiple formats."

New Airport Format Showcases Gong cha's Scalable Non-Traditional Growth Strategy

Built around the company's Gong cha 2.0 operating platform, introduced earlier this year, the airport format is designed to maximize throughput while minimizing operational complexity. The model supports flexible footprints ranging from approximately 150 to 600 square feet, including kiosks and compact inline formats, while leveraging automation technology capable of producing beverages in under one minute with just one to two employees per shift.

Unlike many traditional foodservice concepts, Gong cha's streamlined operational model does not require extensive back-of-house infrastructure such as walk-ins or ventilation hoods, allowing the brand to operate efficiently in compact, high-volume environments like airports.

"Gong cha has evolved significantly over the past few years, not just as a brand, but as an operating platform," added Nedelkovich. "We've invested heavily in building a model that can support growth in a much broader range of environments while still protecting the product quality, speed, and consistency that matter most to consumers."

Gong cha Accelerates Growth Across High-Traffic and Emerging Formats

As part of its continued U.S. expansion strategy, Gong cha is actively seeking experienced operators and concessionaire partners to support additional airport and non-traditional development opportunities nationwide.

Ranked #1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list for five consecutive years, Gong cha operates more than 240 locations across 24 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The brand continues to expand through both traditional and non-traditional formats as demand for premium tea and customizable beverage concepts continues to grow.

For more information on franchising with Gong cha, visit https://gongchausa.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S. and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014, Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores across 24 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com.

SOURCE Gong cha