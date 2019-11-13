Gong Debuts "Reveal: The Revenue Intelligence Podcast"

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to go beyond traditional CRM and transform revenue teams, today announced the launch of "Reveal: The Revenue Intelligence Podcast." The podcast continues Gong's emergence as the leader in revenue intelligence, by providing a new form of content to educate professionals within the industry.

Available today on all major podcast platforms, "Reveal" hosts, Devin Reed and Sheena Badani, are joined by Mark Roberge (former CRO of Hubspot), Patty McCord (former chief talent officer of Netflix) and Ed Calnan (president and co-founder of Seismic) for candid discussions on their past successes, failures and tips on how to win with a data-first mentality.

At last month's #Celebrate Summit hosted by Gong, the company revealed its plans to make revenue intelligence an industry standard – leveraging AI to capture and understand the details of customer interactions with sales teams, both verbal and written, across every relevant channel and converting them into actionable insights for revenue leaders.

"'Reveal' is an important and unique podcast because it unites revenue thought leaders across disciplines including operators, investors and academics at a time when the sales and revenue market is in desperate need for a shake-up," said co-host and senior director of marketing at Gong, Sheena Badani. "Facts and data are at the heart of revenue intelligence – each episode will showcase dialogue with incredible leaders, along with proprietary data from Gong Labs' research and third-party data to support key messages discussed."

Upcoming episodes will feature conversations from execs at LinkedIn, Drift, AWS, and Bain and Company, among others.

For more information on "Reveal: The Revenue Intelligence Podcast", subscribe on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify .

