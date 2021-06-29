Gong Expands to Europe in Response to High Demand

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence leader leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, announced its global expansion today, starting with dedicated operations in Europe to meet growing demand. The company's new global office will be based in Dublin, led by Gong's new Vice President of EMEA, Wendy Harris.

Harris brings a wealth of technology sales management experience to the role. Before joining Gong, Harris led European sales at CarGurus for three years and prior to that, she was the head of EMEA enterprise sales at Dropbox. She also spent over a decade working in financial services for Goldman Sachs. This year, Harris will be hiring in Dublin across a variety of go-to-market roles including sales and customer success.

"Gong's revenue intelligence platform is transforming the way companies do business by empowering sales organizations to adopt data-driven strategies," said Harris. "Joining a high-growth company and leading its global expansion in my hometown of Dublin is truly the opportunity of a lifetime."

Thus far, Gong has signed over 100 customers in Europe including Aircall, Hopin, GoCardless, and MOO. Ongoing remote environments have fueled a strong demand for Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform, as distributed teams look for better ways to collaborate with each other and their customers. Powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language understanding, Gong enables better insights into deal pipelines, capturing customer context and maximizing customer retention.

"After many international companies reached out to us, looking for access to the insight uncovered by our revenue intelligence platform, we knew it was time to meet global demand in a strategic and thoughtful way," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "With a physical presence in Europe, we can continue to demonstrate our category leadership, support the massive growth we've seen in the past year, and deliver the product customers are asking for."

One of Gong's UK-based clients, Filtered, has seen an immediate return on investment. Filtered is a learning experience platform that leverages AI to neutralize content overload. Since working with Gong, its annual contract value (ACV) on its flagship product increased by 62% and they launched a new product based on learnings from Gong, which now contributes to 20% of its revenue.

"Every single member of our business across sales, product, people and ops gets a Gong licence and is encouraged to listen to customer and partner calls. It's been a revelation for us all," said Filtered co-founder and COO Vinit Patel.

Gong is built with security, privacy, and compliance as fundamental capabilities. The product offers customizable options to gather user consent to support unique restrictions by country. Additionally, Gong currently supports 26 languages including German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, and more. Gong plans to add support for dozens of additional languages over the next year.

Gong has also built a rapidly expanding partner network of sales transformation advisors, management consultants, training firms, analytics, outsourcing, and technical partners. Some noteworthy partners with joint customers in the region include SBR Consulting and Sandler.

Gong is also proud to be named industry leader in the G2 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Coaching for Summer 2021. To celebrate the momentum, Gong welcomes all current and prospective European-based clients to join a virtual launch event, #celebrate Together , on July 21. Gong is hiring for sales, marketing, customer success, and G&A roles based in Dublin. Apply to join Gong's Dublin team today.

