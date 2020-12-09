Gong Hires Chief Information Security Officer Amidst Massive Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, has announced the appointment of Jack Leidecker as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Leidecker brings nearly 20 years of experience in the security and compliance space, most recently as Senior Director of Information Security at Teradata where he oversaw security engineering, security operations and incident response globally. As a respected thought leader in the security space, he will help Gong enhance its security practices as the company continues to scale beyond 1,400 customers.

"With some of the largest enterprises in the world like LinkedIn, Slack, and Paypal entrusting us with their sensitive and personal data, we are committed to putting our customers' security and privacy at the core of everything we do," said Gong Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Eilon Reshef. "With his deep experience implementing security practices at various organizations worldwide, Leidecker is uniquely positioned to help Gong prioritize security in every aspect of our business from process to policy to application levels on a distributed global scale."

"With the pandemic-driven surge in demand for Gong, I'm looking forward to helping users hit the ground running by developing a world-class information security and risk management function," said Leidecker. "By addressing security concerns, we will enable Gong users to continue to focus on innovation through the transparency and trust of the Gong security program."

Gong customers are already benefiting from the company's investment in SOC2 attestation and ISO27001 certification, as well as the various steps to ensure compliance with GDPR, CCPA and other privacy regulations. With Leidecker on board, Gong will now have an executive solely focused on managing and executing Gong's four pillars of security: Secure Architecture, Security Operations, Compliance and Corporate Security.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,400 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Gong