Gong Integrates with LinkedIn Sales Navigator to Enhance Deal Workflows and Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced an integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator to deliver one-click contact inspection, validation, and communication directly within Gong. The new integration significantly boosts deal management effectiveness and efficiency for sales professionals by combining real-time data from frontline interactions and visibility into prospect networks to help teams win more deals.

Go-to-market teams rely on the Gong Reality Platform's ability to unlock the reality of customer interactions and deliver performance-enhancing insights. Gong recommends the next best action to customer-facing professionals that will produce the greatest impact, including who they should speak with and how. This new integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator helps Gong and Sales Navigator* users quickly review deals, assess if they are speaking with the right people, and bring in other necessary people for the deal.

"Successful go-to-market teams understand that contact inspection and validation are paramount to successful deal management," said Craig Hanson, senior director of Market Strategy at Gong. "By bringing together LinkedIn Sales Navigator and the insights delivered by our platform, we're helping to ensure sales reps have at their fingertips the right contacts to use at the right time to win more deals. We're looking forward to collaborating with LinkedIn Sales Solutions to drive innovations that help teams succeed."

*Available to LinkedIn Sales Navigator Advanced and Advanced Plus users.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

