Gong Launches Mission Big Dipper; Unveils Industry-First Revenue Harness

A new agentic execution layer powers custom agents deployed at scale: new capabilities across Gong Assistant and Gong Enable turn insight into action

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 Gong, the leading revenue AI company, today announced Mission Big Dipper, its latest product mission. The launch introduces a new agentic execution layer and expanded capabilities across the Gong Revenue AI Operating System (AI OS), designed to solve the challenge of early enterprise AI deployments: generic tools that break in production because they lack revenue context, governance, and human-in-the-loop control.

With Mission Big Dipper, Gong introduces the Gong Revenue Harness – the natural evolution of Gong's investments in Agent Studio and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support – as a new agentic execution layer that governs, orchestrates, and connects AI agents across the full revenue cycle. Its newest capability, Custom Agents, empowers any RevOps leader or sales manager to build and deploy governed AI agents, without engineering support. The launch also expands Gong Assistant across unified operating surfaces and introduces new Gong Enable capabilities that turn episodic sales coaching into continuous, AI-driven rep readiness.

"Every revenue leader has AI. Almost none of them are moving the number with it," said Eilon Reshef, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Gong. "The Gong Revenue Harness gives agents the context to reason over real customer conversations, the permission models revenue teams require, and blueprints reverse-engineered from your actual wins. Agents continuously monitor every deal, route the right work to the right person, and feed outcomes back so every cycle makes the system smarter. This is what it means to operationalize AI for revenue outcomes."

Harnessing AI Agents to Deliver Revenue Outcomes at Enterprise Scale

While revenue teams know what it takes to win, high-value work like account research, stalled deal analysis, and renewal prep rarely happens consistently. Traditional CRM-native approaches miss the conversational signals that drive revenue, while DIY agent builders lack governance.

Custom Agents solve this by allowing any stakeholder to describe a workflow in natural language inside Gong (e.g., monitoring accounts over $100K for specific risk signals and alerting the AE before Monday morning). As these agents run on the Gong Revenue Harness, they operate with strict enterprise control, scoped data access, a full audit trail, and configurable human oversight. Every agent inherits the security permissions already in place across Gong today, ensuring safe, autonomous execution.

"As Udemy continues scaling globally, consistency and insights across our GTM team become increasingly important," said Grainne Wafer, Global Head of Field & Partner Enablement at Udemy. "Gong helps us simplify how people access information and take action, making it easier to scale effective workflows, apply best practices, and support more proactive, AI-driven execution across the organization."

"As a company that embraces AI across the business, we always look for ways to help our teams turn customer insights into action," said Karine Terzibachi, Chief Business Officer at Attentive. "Gong helps us capture the voice of the customer at scale and share those insights across the company. With AI-powered intelligence in our workflows, we can make better decisions, share best practices more easily, and give customers a more consistent experience."

Gong Assistant: Your Revenue AI, Always by Your Side

AI shouldn't just run in the background; it needs to assist reps in the moment. Mission Big Dipper expands Gong Assistant to bring conversational AI directly into the flow of daily work:

AI Builder in Gong Assistant : Teams can move from insight to action in a single conversation. Reps can ask what is driving a specific renewal risk and immediately generate a board-ready readout or objection-handling guide without losing context or switching tools.

: Teams can move from insight to action in a single conversation. Reps can ask what is driving a specific renewal risk and immediately generate a board-ready readout or objection-handling guide without losing context or switching tools. Gong Assistant in Account Console: Brings conversational AI directly into the account context, so account teams can prepare for meetings, investigate issues, align on upsell strategy, and generate outputs without leaving the flow of work.

Brings conversational AI directly into the account context, so account teams can prepare for meetings, investigate issues, align on upsell strategy, and generate outputs without leaving the flow of work. Gong Assistant in a standalone workspace: Gives revenue teams a dedicated home for analysis and building outputs. The workspace introduces new ways to focus the assistant with filters to zero in on a segment, team, or motion.

Gong Enable: AI-Powered Rep Readiness and Coaching

AI agents can manage the busywork between meetings, but revenue growth still hinges on the human interaction itself. Gong Enable introduces three new capabilities to close the gap between preparation and performance:

Dry Run: Reps can launch realistic role-play rehearsals directly from an upcoming calendar invite. Gong automatically replicates the customer persona using real account context and conversation history, so the practice mirrors the actual call.

Reps can launch realistic role-play rehearsals directly from an upcoming calendar invite. Gong automatically replicates the customer persona using real account context and conversation history, so the practice mirrors the actual call. AI Coach: Delivers a personalized, interactive conversation immediately after every AI Trainer session, giving reps concrete guidance before their next client attempt without waiting for a manager.

Delivers a personalized, interactive conversation immediately after every AI Trainer session, giving reps concrete guidance before their next client attempt without waiting for a manager. AI Builder for Scorecards: Enablement teams can automatically generate complete, coaching-ready scorecards based on the exact criteria found in their top-performing closed-won calls, eliminating hours of manual evaluation design.

Custom Agents are generally available this month, with new capabilities rolling out over the coming months. AI Builder in Gong Assistant, Gong Assistant in a standalone workspace, AI Coach, and AI Builder for Scorecards are generally available this month. Gong Assistant in Account Console and Dry Run are expected to be available in July 2026.

To learn more about Mission Big Dipper, visit https://www.gong.io/blog/mission-big-dipper-revenue-ai-os

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

SOURCE Gong