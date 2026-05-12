Gong Growth Accelerates Past 55% YoY as Enterprises Adopt Revenue AI; ARR Tops $500M

Tenth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth as customers standardize on Gong's

Revenue AI Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leader in Revenue AI, today announced continued growth acceleration to over 55% year-over-year in its most recent quarter, marking the tenth straight quarter of accelerating growth rate. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) has now surpassed $500 million. It signals a category shift: enterprises are rebuilding their revenue stack around AI, with Gong as the standard.

Three forces are driving Gong's acceleration:

AI mandate from the top. Boards are demanding sales productivity gains from AI. Gong is the #1 AI platform revenue teams are choosing.

Boards are demanding sales productivity gains from AI. Gong is the #1 AI platform revenue teams are choosing. Tech stack consolidation. Companies are consolidating fragmented sales tech onto a single revenue platform, replacing a generation of legacy point solutions. Gong's AI products Engage, Forecast, and Enable are driving the expansion.

Companies are consolidating fragmented sales tech onto a single revenue platform, replacing a generation of legacy point solutions. Gong's AI products Engage, Forecast, and Enable are driving the expansion. Large enterprise. The world's largest companies are deploying Gong for production-grade AI rollouts, not pilots. Gong added more $1M+ customers in the last two quarters than in the previous six combined.

Revenue has been broken in plain sight. Sellers spend 77% of their time on non-selling activities. A multi-trillion dollar industry runs 70 to 80% inefficient. The root cause is structural: legacy CRM depends on humans to log what happened, and it's hard to use. So in turn, go-to-market teams don't use it. Bad data in, no real insight out, and no automation is possible. Three of every four dollars get wasted on motion that doesn't convert.

Gong is replacing that premise. The Gong Revenue Graph turns customer interactions across emails, calls, meetings, and deals into a living memory layer - one that makes real intelligence and automation possible for the first time. Gong's proprietary AI models, trained on revenue-specific data and combined with leading LLMs, convert that layer into decisions: which deals to chase, where the team is at risk, what to do next. Revenue professionals stop updating systems. The system runs the work.

Today, 50% of Gong's customers now run multiple products on the platform, and use of flagship AI capabilities like Gong Assistant grew over 200% year over year.

"We launched Gong a decade ago with a bet: AI would be bigger than cloud," said Amit Bendov, CEO and Co-Founder of Gong. "The market wasn't ready, so we toned the message down for years. The last three years have been the unlock. Every company is now investing in AI as a strategic priority, and the vision we had a decade ago is the reality driving this acceleration."

Enterprise adoption of Gong has grown significantly year-over-year, with half of the Fortune 10 among Gong's customer base. Organizations such as ADP, Anthropic, Canva, Cisco, Docusign, Google, Paycor, Uber for Business, and Thomson Reuters are seeing immediate, measurable outcomes, including:

Anthropic increased seller productivity 64%, giving AEs back 10 hours a week

Uber for Business used Gong's agents to lift response rates 32%

Canva saw a 60% lift in rep capacity

Paycor achieved a 141% increase in deal wins

"Scaling a B2B business in fintech requires strong visibility into your pipeline and how deals are actually progressing since the sales cycle is longer, more regulated, more risk-heavy, and more multithreaded than in other industries," said Jason Steckler, Head of Revenue Strategy and Operations at Chime. "We saw immediate impact after implementing Gong, with strong productivity gains across our sales team and a much clearer view of what's happening across our deals. We now have the insights to be more proactive in our go-to-market strategy and execute more effectively as we grow, and we're excited to continue scaling our business with Gong as a key part of that growth."

"Recently surpassing $500M in ARR is a testament to how Gong has uniquely combined proprietary data with deep, real-world context on how GTM decisions are actually made," said Dharmesh Thakker, General Partner at Battery Ventures. "By mastering the intersection of domain expertise and AI model optimization, they deliver the high-impact insights and orchestration necessary for revenue teams to operate at scale. Gong's advantage isn't just the AI, but the data and real-world context underneath it."

Gong was recently named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Action Orchestration and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in Applied AI.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. Learn more at gong.io.

SOURCE Gong