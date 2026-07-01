Gong partnering with Microsoft to enable enterprises to automate workflows, act faster, and win more revenue with AI

Marketplace availability unlocks purchasing with Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), while MCP-powered AI interoperability and deeper integrations connect data and workflows across the Microsoft ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leading revenue AI company, today announced it is now available in Microsoft Marketplace, deepening its collaboration with Microsoft to simplify and expand how enterprises buy, deploy, and generate value from revenue AI.

Gong is partnering with Microsoft to help enterprises bring revenue AI into go-to-market (GTM) workflows, embedding real-time customer insights from the Gong Revenue Graph – a continuously updated, queryable context layer built on real customer interactions – into the Microsoft tools revenue teams use every day. By partnering with Microsoft, revenue teams can seamlessly connect revenue data and existing systems to help teams move faster, automate go-to-market workflows, and drive more predictable revenue outcomes.

"With Gong now available in Microsoft Marketplace, it's easier for organizations to bring revenue AI directly into their workflows", said Shane Evans, Chief Revenue Architect at Gong. "Microsoft is where revenue professionals get work done and where enterprises build their infrastructure on Azure. Gong's Revenue AI OS brings purpose-built agents and revenue context into those environments to make them optimized for go-to-market teams. Gong partnering with Microsoft allows us to deliver the scale, security, and performance enterprises expect, while embedding revenue AI directly into the environments they already trust."

Gong's alignment with Azure gives joint customers additional confidence that their revenue AI platform is running on the same enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure that powers their broader business.

This makes it significantly simpler to deploy revenue AI to help customers win by:

Unlocking AI workflows via MCP : With support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), teams can connect Microsoft 365 Copilot to Gong's MCP Server to access Gong's revenue AI and agents. This enables Copilot to provide contextualized answers, summaries, and recommended next steps based on real customer data—helping teams take coordinated action across systems.

: With support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), teams can connect Microsoft 365 Copilot to Gong's MCP Server to access Gong's revenue AI and agents. This enables Copilot to provide contextualized answers, summaries, and recommended next steps based on real customer data—helping teams take coordinated action across systems. Bringing context into revenue workflows: Insights captured in Gong are integrated across Copilot, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. This brings customer context from the Gong Revenue Graph directly into the tools teams use every day, helping connect insights to ongoing revenue workflows.

Insights captured in Gong are integrated across Copilot, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. This brings customer context from the Gong Revenue Graph directly into the tools teams use every day, helping connect insights to ongoing revenue workflows. Automatically enriching systems with rich customer interaction data: Gong automatically captures and structures customer interactions—including calls, emails, and meetings—and syncs that data into Dynamics 365 and across Microsoft applications. These interactions are logged and enriched with AI-generated summaries, key topics, and next steps, giving teams a complete and up-to-date view of each deal without manual data entry.

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome Gong to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."

Gong is available on Microsoft Marketplace today, and MCP support is now live. For more information on the collaboration, visit Microsoft Marketplace.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical revenue workflows, and close more deals with less effort. Learn more at gong.io.

SOURCE Gong