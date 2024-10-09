Gong Named a Winner in The Cloud Awards Inaugural AI Awards

Gong Recognized as the Most Advanced AI Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence leader, has been named a winner in the 2024 AI Awards program 's Most Advanced AI Environment category.

Launched earlier this year, the AI Awards recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning. The 2024 program featured a wide range of categories and received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide.

Gong was named a winner in the Most Advanced AI Environment category by the AI Awards

The Most Advanced AI Environment category highlights companies that have created the most sophisticated and cutting-edge ecosystems for AI development, where creativity, research, and technology converge to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve. These environments are characterized by their ability to facilitate complex simulations, manage vast datasets, and support rapid experimentation, all while fostering collaboration and innovation.

"Gong was founded with AI at its core. Gong's AI platform is built and tuned specifically for revenue teams, having been tested and deployed with more than 4,000 customers in nearly a decade," said Emily He, CMO, Gong. "And we've seen how teams are driving meaningful business outcomes with our platform's combination of comprehensive data capture and deep, contextualized understanding. Its power to drive insights and actions for everyone in the revenue team is what sets Gong apart. It is an honor to be recognized on a list that highlights the companies and platforms making impactful change through AI now, as it's been our company mission for nearly a decade."

Gong helps more than 4,000 revenue teams around the world boost productivity, increase revenue predictability, and drive efficient growth by bringing powerful customer insights to critical revenue workflows. With insights derived from more than three billion customer interactions and proprietary AI models purpose-built for revenue teams, the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform helps enterprises evolve their go-to-market strategies for optimal outcomes.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "All of our winners have shown a remarkable level of ingenuity and dedication towards harnessing cloud AI to improve processes and outcomes for organizations across the world. Gong fully embodies these attributes and is a worthy winner. We congratulate both them and the other winners and are excited to see what new innovations are in store for 2025 and beyond."

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by driving business efficiency, revenue growth, and improved decision-making. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognize the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance.'

SOURCE Gong