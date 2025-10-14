Gong Named to Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech List

Leading revenue AI platform recognized for its comprehensive data engine, powering insights and revenue success for global customer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading revenue AI company, today announced that it has been included on the Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech (NBTT) list. Named to the data category of the list, Gong's revenue AI is driving impact and setting a new benchmark for how companies capture intelligence and drive growth.

Fast Company's NBTT annually highlights emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries. This year's honorees, composed of a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams, are highlighted for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society as a whole.

The Gong Revenue AI platform is an AI-powered execution engine that combines data, insights, and workflows into a single, unified system, enabling teams to drive revenue outcomes and mark a new era for revenue teams across industries. The platform provides revenue professionals with proactive guidance on the next best actions, and automates many of these actions with its suite of AI agents, based on real customer signals. Aside from sales reps, managers and leaders benefit from enhanced visibility, coaching opportunities, and more precise forecasting.

Looking ahead, revenue AI is poised to become the operating backbone of every revenue team, as AI agents orchestrate complex workflows to help teams win more deals. Gong is not only transforming how companies sell, but also how they listen, learn, and lead—leveraging AI to bring greater efficiency and uncover new insights, while empowering human sellers to build trust and drive growth.

"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."

"Being named one of the Next Big Things in Tech is more than an honor - it's a glimpse into the future," said Emily He, Chief Marketing Officer, Gong. "Gong has already helped thousands of companies transform how they drive revenue, but the real opportunity is just beginning. As AI becomes the backbone of every revenue team, Gong is poised to take its place as the central system that powers how businesses grow."

Gong will unveil new innovations in its Revenue AI platform next week at Gong Celebrate in Austin, TX. To hear about how top companies use revenue AI to win more, register here .

About Gong

Gong empowers everyone in revenue teams to improve productivity, increase predictability, and drive revenue growth by deeply understanding customers and business trends. The Gong Revenue AI Platform captures and contextualizes customer interactions, surfaces insights and predictions, and powers actions and workflows that are essential for business success. More than 4,800 companies around the world rely on Gong to unlock their revenue potential. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

