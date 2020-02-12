Gong Partners with InsideOut to Deploy Winning Sales Plays with Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality and transform revenue teams, today announced a partnership with InsideOut, a sales play development company helping high-growth companies design, test, and install sales plays to improve buyer engagement for large scale sales teams.

InsideOut's unique business model conducts experiments within its 200+ person sales test lab to ensure sales teams are leveraging the highest performing sales plays across various sales motions, industry targets, buyer personas to deliver highly curated sales plays to assist in the productivity and revenue gains required for high growth sales organizations. InsideOut has delivered over 12,000 winning sales plays across their enterprise customer base and continues to design, build, and install sales plays to enterprise customers including T-Mobile, IBM, ADP, and Honeywell.

Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform pulls in data from prospect and customer interactions wherever they take place, be it over email or on the phone, and provides a 360-degree view of these interactions. Gong's proprietary AI mines the customer interaction data to show organizations what strategies and tactics are converting better than others to make revenue teams smarter and more successful.

Through the collaboration, InsideOut clients get a report of how a sales play performs against a customer's internal KPIs and benchmarks. InsideOut's proprietary experimentation process requires in-depth analytics, and thanks to the partnership with Gong, the analysis is more comprehensive, data-driven and easier to build and maintain at scale, allowing InsideOut to recommend the winning "Sales Plays."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the sales play development and experimentation team lab at InsideOut," said Ryan Longfield, CRO of Gong. "InsideOut's data-driven, experimental approach via their Sales Test Lab enables them to come up with game-changing ideas for their clients, now backed by the power of Gong's AI-driven platform."

"We've earned the trust of many of the Fortune 500 companies with years of innovating thinking and a proven track record of success," said Chad Nuss, CRO of InsideOut. "Integrating Gong's Revenue Intelligence Platform into our Sales Test Lab was a no brainer – it helps us prove that why a winning Sales Play should be deployed across thousands of sales people with powerful analytics and streamlines our ability to identify and pull at threads that are demonstrating success to take our sales plays to the next level."

For more information about what revenue intelligence can do for your business, visit www.gong.io , or https://insideoutlab.com/ to learn about how InsideOut can help you build winning sales plays at scale for your sales teams.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 700 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, GE, Hubspot and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

About InsideOut

InsideOut is a sales play development and experimentation company. We design, test, and install sales plays into our client's native sales applications to increase buyer engagement through highly personalized Sales Plays. InsideOut works with large enterprise sales organizations to maximize the potential of their buyer engagement strategy by providing the strategic design, copywriting, and technical installation of sales plays into any native sales application. InsideOut has delivered over 12,000 sales plays into enterprise sales applications for over 50,000 sales people that want to drive higher personalization across their sales engagement process. For more information visit https://insideoutlab.com/ .

