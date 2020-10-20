Gong Teams Up with Zoom to Deliver Revenue Intelligence for Zoom Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leader in revenue intelligence software, is teaming up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of the launch of the new Zoom app Marketplace, revealed at Zoomtopia 2020 . Gong's application provides users seamless access to the real-time insights that are helping sales teams close deals in this new era of remote selling.

The Gong application for Zoom lets sales professionals have impactful conversations with customers by integrating relevant data and insights directly from Gong to Zoom and vice versa. Key benefits and capabilities include:

Know the meeting participants: The Gong application for Zoom surfaces information about the meeting attendees including job titles, photos, and prior customer interactions pulled directly from Gong conversations.

The Gong application for Zoom surfaces information about the meeting attendees including job titles, photos, and prior customer interactions pulled directly from Gong conversations. Never miss a follow-up : The Gong application for Zoom lets meeting participants take notes during meetings which are incorporated into Gong's analysis, with a timestamp to the exact moment where those notes are relevant. When typing the notes, users can mention and tag people from their organization, which notifies them with an instant link to that exact point in the meeting in Gong where their feedback is needed.

: The Gong application for Zoom lets meeting participants take notes during meetings which are incorporated into Gong's analysis, with a timestamp to the exact moment where those notes are relevant. When typing the notes, users can mention and tag people from their organization, which notifies them with an instant link to that exact point in the meeting in Gong where their feedback is needed. Quickly prepare for meetings in Zoom: The Gong application for Zoom also provides additional context about the account and opportunity, including a summary of the last call and email, and a link to the account page with all previous conversations with that customer.

"The future of sales will be digital, and Zoom is an essential piece of the new customer journey," said CEO of Gong, Amit Bendov. "As the two platforms become must-haves for sales teams to succeed in this new era of remote selling, the Gong application for Zoom makes it even easier for sales professionals to stay engaged in customer conversations while ensuring a single source of truth across our platforms."

"We want to make the virtual sales process as intuitive as possible for all of the sales professionals who have been using Zoom, which is why we're so excited to feature Gong in the launch of our new app marketplace," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Integrations at Zoom. "With the Gong application for Zoom, we're giving our customers easy access to the tools they rely on to close deals."

This announcement comes on the heels of Gong's recent integrations with Slack, Zoom and Microsoft, which fortified the virtual sales ecosystem around the leading revenue intelligence platform, making it the go-to platform for all virtual sales needs.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,300 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Autodesk, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Gong

Related Links

https://www.gong.io

