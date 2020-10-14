Gong Teams with Tech Titans to Power New Era of Remote Selling

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the leader in revenue intelligence software, announced at its second-annual Celebrate conference today that its integrated with Slack, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zoom to strengthen its virtual selling platform. By collaborating with the top software companies that sales teams already rely on, Gong is strengthening its offerings to create a more seamless, insightful, and intuitive platform for users. Gong is the most frequently used software for salespeople and these strategic collaborations make it the go-to platform to meet the needs of virtual sales.

Gartner's Future of Sales research shows that by 2025, "80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels."* Gong is leading this digital transformation for sales organizations and these partnerships will allow joint customers to more easily and immediately garner Gong's marketing and customer insights that will ultimately help drive product development and strategic sales motions.

Joint customers will find immediate value through these partnerships with features that include:

Microsoft 365 Dynamics integration connects Gong to one of the leading CRM providers, enabling rapid access to CRM intelligence directly from Gong's platform. Contextual account, opportunity, and contact data from Microsoft Dynamic is pulled into Gong for analysis. Now Microsoft Dynamics customers can benefit from the entirety of Gong's Platform.

integration connects Gong to one of the leading CRM providers, enabling rapid access to CRM intelligence directly from Gong's platform. Contextual account, opportunity, and contact data from Microsoft Dynamic is pulled into Gong for analysis. Now Microsoft Dynamics customers can benefit from the entirety of Gong's Platform. Zoom integration will natively record meetings directly via Zoom providing enhanced video quality with full host control to pause and reset the recording and allow users to manage consent and privacy preferences. Zoom calls sync back with Gong automatically, where recordings are matched with CRM account and opportunities.

integration will natively record meetings directly via Zoom providing enhanced video quality with full host control to pause and reset the recording and allow users to manage consent and privacy preferences. Zoom calls sync back with Gong automatically, where recordings are matched with CRM account and opportunities. Slack integration connects two leading platforms in the virtual sales tech stack — Slack and Gong. Slack is the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. The integration quickly shares timely insights from customer calls like competitor mentions and late-stage deal concerns, and enables reps to collaborate directly in Slack, or click through to the Gong call for additional call context.

This news comes on the heels of incredible industry momentum for the company, including its $200 million Series D funding round and 2.5X revenue growth year-to-date in 2020, bringing the company's valuation to $2.2B, indicating a strong demand driven by pandemic-induced remote selling.

"We are committed to creating the one-stop-shop for remote selling, as more and more of our customers embrace remote sales," said Gong CEO and Co-founder Amit Bendov. "By teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the sales tech stack, our customers can incorporate the tools they're already using for an automatic, optimized remote sales experience with Gong everywhere."

"This integration is instrumental for our joint customers by offering a seamless way to use both tools," said Zoom Chief Product Officer Oded Gal. "Sales reps can now worry less about technology and spend more time building relationships."

To learn more about these partnerships and Gong's virtual sales ecosystem momentum, tune into the keynote address at the company's second annual Celebrate conference , scheduled for 9:30am PST on October 14, 2020.

* Gartner Press Release , Gartner Says 80% of B2B Sales Interactions Between Suppliers and Buyers Will Occur in Digital Channels by 2025, Sept. 15, 2020

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,300 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Autodesk, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

