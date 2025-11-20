Gong Yingying: The Next Era of AI Healthcare Requires Trust, Real-World Scenarios, and Universal Accessibility

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Fortune Innovation Forum in Kuala Lumpur, global industry leaders and innovators gathered to explore the technologies transforming healthcare. Speaking at the featured roundtable "AI vs. MD," Ms. Gong Yingying, Founder and Chairwoman of Yidu Tech, shared her perspective on the responsible development of AI in healthcare. She was joined by KPJ Healthcare Berhad President & Managing Director Mr. Keat Chyuan Chin and NUHS Clinical Advisory Director Dr. Zubin Daruwalla, with Fortune AI Editor Jeremy Kahn moderating.

Gong Yingying speaks on the future of AI-powered healthcare at the Fortune Innovation Forum 2025.

Drawing on over a decade of practice in AI-driven healthcare, Mrs. Gong highlighted three core principles she believes should guide the industry.

1. No Universal AI — Only Workflow-Aligned Precision Solutions

Mrs.Gong stressed that effective AI in healthcare depends on two foundations: high-quality medical data and tight integration into clinical workflows. Without these, she noted, AI systems cannot meaningfully reduce clinician workload or scale across health systems.

Yidu Tech's AI engine YiduCore has accumulated a deep and diverse dataset and built comprehensive disease knowledge structures to enable scenario-based medical applications. On this foundation, the company has developed a doctor-facing AI Copilot comprising a large number of specialized AI agents, supporting tasks ranging from medical documentation and diagnostic assistance to research data management.

Ms. Gong described this approach as "a coordinated support system that enhances precision and consistency in clinical practice while respecting the complexity of real-world medicine."

2. Inclusiveness as the Mission — Technology Must Expand Access to Care

Mrs. Gong emphasized that AI's societal value lies in its ability to broaden access to affordable, reliable health protection.

Yidu Tech has long supported inclusive health insurance initiatives in multiple major cities across China, working with local governments and insurers to design accessible protection plans enabled by data-driven insights and AI-based actuarial modeling. These programs offer low-premium, widely accessible coverage, serving a broad spectrum of residents including groups that traditionally face higher barriers to insurance.

In parallel, Yidu Tech is collaborating with medical experts to develop digital doctor twins, expanding access to professional health consultation and everyday health management for the general public.

3. Globalization Requires Local Co-Creation, Not Direct Replication

Addressing AI healthcare's global expansion, Mrs.Gong underscored that while advanced technologies may be universal, clinical environments and regulatory contexts are not.

Yidu Tech's international strategy focuses on deep local collaboration. In Southeast Asia, the company has co-developed national-level digital health platforms that support essential services such as personal health records, AI-driven consultation, and personalized health management. These platforms have become important components of local digital health ecosystems.

In Singapore, Yidu Tech supports the Ministry of Health's home-based care initiatives by providing customized digital tools that enable major public hospitals to deliver structured remote monitoring and continuity of care for patients recovering at home.

As discussions at the Fortune Innovation Forum made clear, AI is entering a pivotal phase in global healthcare transformation—one defined not by technological spectacle, but by evidence, safety, and real-world impact. Mrs.Gong's three principles reflect a growing international consensus: AI should strengthen—not replace—clinical expertise; it must be embedded within real medical workflows; and its benefits must extend to broader populations.

Against this backdrop, Yidu Tech's continued work across clinical settings, public health programs, and cross-border collaborations demonstrates how AI can be responsibly deployed at scale. As healthcare systems worldwide accelerate digital transformation, the company aims to contribute technologies that enhance clinical decision-making, support national health infrastructures, and expand equitable access to quality care.

The Fortune Innovation Forum underscored one message: the next chapter of AI in healthcare will be written not by algorithms alone, but through collaboration between clinicians, technologists, and policymakers. Yidu Tech intends to remain an active partner in that global effort.

