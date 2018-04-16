Gong.io Acquires ONDiGO to Extend its Conversation Intelligence Platform

ONDiGO automatically analyzes sales teams' activities such as emails, meetings, and phone calls. It measures sales performance, alerting sales executives on when to take action that could save or advance a pending deal. ONDiGO gained users among sales teams from small companies to Fortune 500.

"We've been following Gong's meteoric rise to the top of its space for a while now," explained Yoni Dariel, ONDiGO CEO and Co-founder. "Joining forces is the best way to maximize our potential. We couldn't be more thrilled to join the wonderful team at Gong and can hardly wait to ship the upcoming product release."

ONDiGO's team will join the Gong.io team following this transaction. ONDiGO's current product will continue to be supported by ONDiGO, and its current customers will be offered an upgrade to Gong's new product when it's available.

About Gong.io

Gong.io is the #1 Conversation Intelligence platform for sales. It helps sales teams generate more revenue by having better sales conversations. Gong automatically records, transcribes, and analyzes every sales conversation so you can replicate successful sales conversations, coach your reps, and ramp new hires faster. Visit Gong.io for more information.

