Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

"We're thrilled to have Cisco Investments join Gong as an investor," explained Amit Bendov, Gong.io CEO. "Cisco Investments' involvement will help fuel our continued growth and expedite our penetration into the collaboration and communication markets. We can't wait to utilize immediate opportunities this investment creates and we're confident even more exciting future opportunities lie ahead of us."

"Cisco Invests in companies that capture major market transitions," said Rob Salvagno, vice president of Corporate Development and Cisco Investments. "Gong's introduction of contextual and action-driven artificial intelligence specifically tailored for sales conversations represents a major overhaul in the way companies engage with customers, and augments collaboration tools to make them more valuable to businesses."

Gong.io will make its debut appearance at the Cisco Live conference starting June 10th in Orlando, FL.

About Gong.io

Gong.io is the #1 Conversation Intelligence platform for sales. It helps sales teams generate more revenue by having better sales conversations. Gong automatically records, transcribes, and analyzes every sales conversation so you can replicate successful sales conversations, coach your reps, and ramp new hires faster. Visit Gong.io for more information.

