Gong's Partner Ecosystem Continues Rapid Growth, Bringing Together More Than 250 Technology and Services Partners

SAN FRANCISCO and DANA POINT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue AI company, announced today at Gong Collective Connect, part of Celebrate 2024, that its partner ecosystem, the largest and most comprehensive for revenue teams, is now comprised of more than 250 integration and services partners. Further, by bringing together its entire ecosystem of partners under the Gong Collective brand, Gong is enhancing its network with additional go-to-market opportunities.

The Gong Collective, which is comprised of technology integration partners, global systems integrators, and consulting partners, is the most powerful partner ecosystem for revenue organizations to streamline workflows and deeply understand their pipeline – from forecasting to engaging prospects to closing deals more effectively. New technology partners are joining the Gong Collective each week – with growth having doubled over the past year – to introduce integrations that help customers achieve greater efficiencies and stronger revenue growth with their investments in the Gong Revenue AI Platform.

Gong is introducing new alliances and continuing to deepen strategic relationships with the most impactful parts of the revenue tech stack. For example:

LinkedIn's Sales Navigator for Gong is now available to mutual users, surfacing LinkedIn insights within their Gong workflow. These Embedded Experiences enable reps to customize outreach and build relationships in one streamlined location.

Gong is now available on the AWS Marketplace , expanding its reach to support enterprises in lockstep with other key technology providers.

on the , expanding its reach to support enterprises in lockstep with other key technology providers. Gong will introduce bidirectional sync for Microsoft Dynamics CRM, allowing Dynamics customers to capture and export communication activities, sync Gong's AI-generated insights, and edit CRM fields in line.

"With LinkedIn's Sales Navigator for Gong, our joint customers get powerful Sales Navigator insights directly within the Gong platform that can help sellers identify prospects that are most likely to make a purchase," said Monica Lewis, VP of Product, LinkedIn. "Our collaboration with Gong enables our customers to build relationships more effectively and efficiently and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Gong is also working with consulting and agency partners to support enterprise revenue organizations in transforming their revenue organizations with expert service providers and global system integrators. By fostering these alliances, Gong is building a strong services foundation for enterprise customers to efficiently and confidently take full advantage of Gong's offerings.

"A strong ecosystem is essential to helping give our customers a competitive advantage in the market," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "Our partner organization is undergoing a period of strategic expansion and organic growth, evidenced by our growing ecosystem. By expanding and strengthening the Gong Collective, we are delivering more robust integrations and bespoke services curated to help companies deepen their revenue success with the Gong Revenue AI Platform."

The enhanced Gong Collective is a central hub where customers and prospective partners can access the integrations and services they need, under one unified brand. This allows Gong's partners to thoughtfully expand their offerings to bring even more value to joint customers.

About Gong

Gong empowers everyone in revenue teams to improve productivity, increase predictability, and drive revenue growth by deeply understanding customers and business trends; driving impactful decisions and actions. The Gong Revenue AI Platform captures and contextualizes customer interactions, surfaces insights and predictions, and powers actions and workflows that are essential for business success. More than 4,000 companies around the world rely on Gong to unlock their revenue potential. For more information, visit www.gong.io .

