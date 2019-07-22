GoNoodle Collaborates with RespectAbility to Include Disabilities in Digital Kids' Media with Creation and Launch of New GoNoodle Champ

GoNoodle is a movement and mindfulness platform, used in four out of five U.S. public elementary schools to get 14 million students moving each month, so they can be the best versions of themselves. Flash Bolton is part of GoNoodle's Yes! You! Initiative that celebrates kids of different backgrounds, interests, perspectives and disabilities. Full of energy and a spark, Flash Bolton has an electric personality and is always up for fun adventures and exploration. He rides a wheelchair and loves all things fast, from cars and planes to cheetahs and guitar riffs. Flash Bolton reinforces GoNoodle's empowering Yes! You! messages of "Yes! You are a champ!" "Yes! You got this!" and "Yes! You belong!"

"GoNoodle has always been committed to celebrating things that make kids unique and special while also reinforcing their similarities to build strong communities," noted KC Estenson, CEO at GoNoodle. "Our partnership with RespectAbility reinforces that commitment to get kids of all abilities moving."

Flash Bolton is a natural fit to kick-off GoNoodle's Yes! You! Initiative given that people with disabilities make up the largest marginalized community in the United States. "What kids see on screen influences how they act in real life," said Lauren Appelbaum, Vice President at RespectAbility. "Our work with GoNoodle enables portrayal in digital kids' media of a character with a disability, which then helps remove the barriers that separate us."

Flash Bolton will debut in GoNoodle's school product on July 31 and will also appear in a new video slated to launch on September 2.

About GoNoodle: We are a transformational media company dedicated to improving the lives of kids. We want kids to be more active, more mindful, more engaged and more productive so they can become the best versions of themselves. Created by child development, education and movement experts, GoNoodle videos are used in 4 out of 5 U.S. public elementary schools to get 14 million kids moving each month.

About Respectability.org: A nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, RespectAbility understands we build a stronger community when we are openly welcoming, diverse, ethical, respect one another and keep access to new ideas flowing. We work with the entertainment industry, policy makers, educators, self-advocates, nonprofits, employers, faith-based organizations, philanthropists, journalists and online media to fight stigmas and advance opportunities for people with disabilities. Led by people with and without disabilities, we know that people with disabilities and their families have the same hopes and dreams as everyone else in life. We do not lobby; we educate. Our free tools and factual resources inform so people with disabilities can achieve the education, training, jobs, security and good health that everyone needs and deserves. Join us at www.respectability.org.

