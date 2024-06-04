Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 541.5 million from 2024-2028, Rising prevalence of gonorrhea boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gonorrhea therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 541.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.55% during the forecast period.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 541.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Entasis Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Therapyx Inc.

Market Driver

The global gonorrhea therapeutics market is experiencing growth due to increased funding from the US government through the CDC for combating antibiotic resistance. Four of nine regional public health laboratories are dedicated to gonorrhea-related testing and genomic sequencing, identifying antibiotic-resistant strains and providing appropriate treatment.

The CDC's SURRG program aims to enhance surveillance, build diagnostic facilities, and prevent the spread of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strains. This control of resistance will boost patient adherence to antibiotic therapy, positively impacting market growth.

The gonorrhea market for therapeutics is currently experiencing significant trends. Drugs such as Ceftriaxone and Azithromycin are commonly used for treatment. Resistance is a growing concern, with strains becoming more difficult to treat. Dual therapy, combining an injectable antibiotic with an oral one, is becoming more popular to combat resistance. Infected individuals should seek medical attention promptly to prevent complications.

The need for new and effective treatments continues to drive research and development in this field. Infecions can affect various parts of the body including the throat, pelvic area, and anus. Symptoms may include discharge, pain, and burning sensation during urination. Prevention includes safe sex practices and regular testing.

Market Challenges

The global gonorrhea therapeutics market faces a significant challenge with antibiotic resistance in gonorrheal strains. The CDC no longer recommends cefixime as the first-line treatment due to rising resistance cases in various regions. Instead, a dual therapy of ceftriaxone and azithromycin is suggested.

In the US, approximately 30% of new gonorrhea infections are resistant to at least one antibiotic, limiting treatment options and hindering market growth. Annually, around 820,000 new gonorrhea infections occur in the US, with 30% being antibiotic-resistant, leading to approximately 23,000 deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections.

The emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains increases minimum inhibitory concentrations (MICs), posing a threat to effective treatment and market expansion.

The Gonorrhea Pharmaceuticals Market faces several challenges in providing effective treatments. One key challenge is the increasing resistance to antibiotics, requiring the development of new and innovative therapies. Another challenge is ensuring global access to these treatments, particularly in underdeveloped regions.

Additionally, the high cost of these therapies can limit their availability to those who need them most. Infectious diseases like Gonorrhea require continuous research and development to create new and effective treatments. The use of inflictions like Duals, Infectious diseases, Resistances, Therapeutics, and Pharmaceuticals is crucial in addressing these challenges and advancing the field of Gonorrhea treatment.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Hospital pharmacies

1.2 Retail pharmacies

1.3 Online pharmacies Therapy 2.1 Monotherapy

2.2 Combination therapy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospital pharmacies- Hospital pharmacies play a vital role in integrated healthcare models by managing medications safely and effectively for patients, including those diagnosed with gonorrhea. With increasing demand for gonorrhea therapeutics in hospitals, pharmacists provide expertise in complex medication regimens, ensuring optimal care and reducing adverse reactions. This focus on patient-centered care contributes to market growth for gonorrhea therapeutics during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market encompasses the development and supply of antibiotics used to treat Neisseria gonorrhea infections, including drug-resistant strains. Antimicrobial resistance, particularly against Ceftriaxone and Cefixime, poses a significant challenge in this field. New treatments, such as Zoliflodacin from Entasis Therapeutics, are being explored to address this issue.

STDs like gonorrhea can lead to complications, including Pelvic inflammatory disease, Gonococcal Arthritis, Gonococcal Meningitis, Endocarditis, and HIV co-infection. Monotherapy and Dual Therapy, often administered orally, are common treatment approaches in hospital and retail pharmacies for both Uncomplicated Gonococcal Infection and more severe forms of the disease. Antibiotics like Azithromycin are also used in combination therapies. The market requires continuous innovation to address the evolving threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Market Research Overview

The Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market encompasses the development, production, and distribution of medications used to treat and manage gonorrhea infections. These therapies aim to eradicate the bacteria causing the disease and prevent complications. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, increasing awareness, and the need for effective and efficient treatments.

The market also faces challenges such as antibiotic resistance and the emergence of new strains of gonorrhea. Innovative approaches, including the use of combination therapies and the development of new antibiotics, are being explored to address these challenges. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

