Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 506.68 million from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gonorrhea therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 506.68 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America accounts for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. The US is the main country in North America that is significantly contributing to the growth of the gonorrhea therapeutics market due to the presence of prominent market players such as Merck and Pfizer. Hence, the presence of such market players drives the market growth in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Debiopharm International SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Therapyx Inc., and Entasis Therapeutics

Apotex Inc: The company offers gonorrhea therapeutics such as Apotex Ceftriaxone Injection.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth of the hospital pharmacies segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a growing adoption of integrated healthcare models across hospitals that focus on coordinated and patient-centered care. In addition, this segment plays a crucial role by ensuring that medications are managed effectively throughout a patient's stay, from admission to discharge. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

The rising prevalence of gonorrhea drives the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness, increased healthcare access, availability of diagnostic tests, resistance patterns, reporting practices, and financial constraints limit the abilities of public healthcare officials to check disease patterns precisely fuelling the rising prevalence of gonorrhea. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Factors such as growing awareness, increased healthcare access, availability of diagnostic tests, resistance patterns, reporting practices, and financial constraints limit the abilities of public healthcare officials to check disease patterns precisely fuelling the rising prevalence of gonorrhea. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. High-risk complications associated with gonorrhea

Growing use of new diagnostic tests

Trend -

The advent of vaccines for the prevention of gonorrhea is a primary trend in the market. There is an increasing concern across the world regarding the prevalence of gonorrhea as it is significantly affecting the reproductive health of people and increasing the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). due to the rapid emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains of this bacterium. However, the emergence of vaccines is positively impacting the market which in turn drives the market.

Related Reports:

The insomnia therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,002.93 million at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2022 and 2027.

The global pneumococcal vaccine market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,820.53 million at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data covered in this gonorrhea therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gonorrhea therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the gonorrhea therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gonorrhea therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gonorrhea therapeutics companies.

