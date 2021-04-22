Gonzales Commercial Electric Uses Agora to Reduce Office Overhead Costs Spent Managing Materials
Texas-based electrical contractor achieves significant cost savings with automated field requisitions and purchase orders.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Systems today announced that Gonzales Commercial Electric is using Agora's purchasing platform to automate their purchasing process and reduce office overhead. Leveraging Agora's integration with ComputerEase, Gonzales Commercial Electric is able to receive requisitions from the field digitally, send purchase orders to vendors instantly, and auto-sync the information into their accounting system in a matter of clicks, resulting in a 50% gain in order processing efficiency.
"We knew we needed to automate field requisitions and the purchasing process, which is why we chose Agora," said Jose Alaniz, a purchaser at Gonzales Commercial Electric. "Agora has enabled our purchasing team to spend 50% less time on processing purchase orders. From 20-30 minutes per PO to 10-15 minutes per PO. The software has been a game changer."
Agora streamlines materials purchasing by bringing together the field, office, and warehouse teams, as well as their vendors onto one digital platform. With a streamlined supply chain that automates the process of purchasing and tracking materials, electrical contractors cut time wasted on managing materials both in the field and the office. Keeping projects on track and under budget becomes simpler with the ability to track orders and deliveries in real-time.
"We've seen industries of all types adopt technology to increase efficiency and productivity. The same should be true for construction and electrical contractors," said Maria Rioumine, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Agora Systems. "We're excited to partner with Gonzales Commercial Electric and enable their teams to streamline their purchasing process and support their business growth and scalability."
About Agora
Agora is a digital purchasing platform for electrical contractors allowing the field, office, warehouse, and vendors to collaborate on one platform, streamlining the purchasing process from requisition to delivery. With Agora, contractors reduce overhead and materials costs, while increasing labor productivity.
About Gonzales Commercial Electric
Gonzales Commercial Electric was started by Fred and John Gonzales in 1985. In 1990, Robert Gonzales began managing GCE and now serves as President with his sons overseeing operations. GCE builds both small commercial projects as well iconic projects in Houston and Central Texas. GCE delivers a quality product in a timely manner, without sacrificing quality. Gonzales Commercial Electric, powering the future, now.
