Good American Partners with Klarna to Offer New Payment Method

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good American, the inclusive fashion brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, has partnered with Klarna, the leading global disruptor of smooth online shopping and payments, as its new alternative payment method both online and in-store.

Customers can now shop Good American's trend-forward designs in sizes 00-24 utilizing Klarna's pay in four, with equal installments paid bi-weekly, or pay later after 30 days - with no interest or fees.

As leaders in inclusivity, Good American exists to eliminate the stress that comes with looking for fashion that fits, empowering all women to celebrate their bodies with confidence. Klarna, known for its witty, interactive campaigns that spread the trend of inclusivity, similarly supports consumer self-empowerment and self-expression by encouraging consumers to take control of their purchases and tailor these to fit their daily lives.

"Shopping is such a personal experience, especially with a powerhouse brand like Good American that caters to all women with an inclusive range of products and sizes," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna. "At Klarna customers are the center of all we do, we strive to offer payment options that meet their evolving needs and above all to instill joy back into the shopping experience. Good American is the perfect partner to celebrate empowerment throughout the shopping experience."

To celebrate the launch, Klarna has partnered with Good American and IMG Models to expand Good American's fourth Open Casting campaign to 5 countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K. and Australia. In search of a diverse cast reflective of who the Good American woman is, Open Casting offers anyone around the world the opportunity to be cast in the brand's #GoodSquad - a group of real women leading the charge to bring inclusivity to our industry.

About Klarna

We make shopping smoooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 190,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $5.5bn and one of the largest private fintech's globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About GOOD AMERICAN

Founded in October 2016 by Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian, Good American is the first, fully inclusive fashion brand to offer trend-forward designs made to fit women of all sizes. Since inception, the brand has provided high-quality denim and expanded to new categories in sizes 00-24. Good American exists to eliminate the stress that comes with looking for fashion that fits, empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence and feel their absolute best in all aspects of life. The brand is available online at GoodAmerican.com and at select retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Selfridges, internationally.

