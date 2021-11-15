Good Boy Studios Partners with LiveRamp to Enable Marketplace Demand for Pet Demographics® Audience Data

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Boy Studios , the leading provider of pet identity data and creator of the Pet Demographics® Audience Platform and Pet Parade® mobile app, announces a partnership with LiveRamp , the leading data connectivity platform. Good Boy Studios's Pet Demographics® data will now be available via LiveRamp's Data Marketplace platform across the United States.

Pet Identity Graph™ Pet Data

Fueled by a decade of double-digit growth in the US with two thirds of American households owning a pet, the market for pet products and services is projected to exceed $100 Billion in 2021. Through the use of Good Boy Studio's taxonomy of 757 unique pet-based audience segments, pet marketers can now reach authenticated pet owners on LiveRamp's Data Marketplace across all channels including digital, mobile, and connected TV (CTV).

The partnership enables pet marketers to "pet-personalize" their campaigns and creatives to drive measurable cost efficiencies and conversions. Viva Chu, CEO and Founder of Good Boy Studios says: "The pet industry is the only industry where humanization is a trend… What's fascinating about this is that tactics that non-pet advertisers take for granted, like size or age-based targeting, have been unavailable to pet marketers up until now. Our partnership with LiveRamp enables our clients to increase CTR and conversion rates by aligning creatives and landing pages to a pets' targeting profile. Our clients typically see a 30% to 50% lift in CTR when aligning their creatives to the correct breed, age and size. Our Pet Demographics Audience platform revolutionizes pet-based marketing and our integration with LiveRamp makes it as simple as clicking a button."

Cameron Munger, VP of Mobile/Install/Transaction & New Data Partners adds: "We are excited to feature Good Boy Studios' comprehensive taxonomy of Pet focused data in the LiveRamp Data Marketplace. They by far have the most comprehensive and diverse set of granular pet focused data and are filling an important market need among a fast growing vertical."

About Good Boy Studios

Good Boy Studios is the global leader of pet identity and pet data solutions. It has built the world's first Pet Identity Graph™ for Pet Businesses to drive marketing results using its patent-pending Pet Demographics® Audience Platform and mobile app Pet Parade®. The Pet Demographics® Audience Platform enables pet marketers to drive cost efficiencies and conversions by targeting and segmenting by pet breed, size, gender, life stage, and food preferences. With an average engagement time of 20 minutes per day, the Pet Parade® mobile app is the leading social media app for pet lovers in the US. Founded in 2016, Good Boy Studios is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit www.gbs.pet .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com .

Media Contact:

Leslie Calderon

203-693-1930

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Boy Studios