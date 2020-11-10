Good Bunny Foundation Pledges $1 Million Contribution To Know Your Rights Camp

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Bunny Foundation, a Puerto Rico-based nonprofit formed by multi-platinum international music artist Bad Bunny, pledged a $1 million contribution to Know Your Rights Camp, founded by activist Colin Kaepernick. The multi-year contribution will further the reach of Know Your Rights Camp to Latinx youth and allow for the expansion of the Legal Defense Initiative, as well as KYRC's digital platforms that allow closer connection with youth in the wake of COVID-19.

Kaepernick founded Know Your Rights Camp to support the advancement of Black and Brown communities while addressing racial inequality and police brutality. Know Your Rights Camp recently launched two new efforts, The Legal Defense Initiative and the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Legal Defense Initiative partners with top defense lawyers and civil rights lawyers nationwide to provide legal resources for those who have been arrested or have been a victim of police brutality while fighting injustice. The COVID-19 Relief Fund provides support to Black and Brown people who are more likely to be infected, less likely to be tested, less likely to be treated and more likely to die from COVID-19.

Know Your Rights Camp is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). EIF is a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.

About Know Your Rights Camp

The mission of Know Your Rights Camp is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders. For more information visit knowyourrightscamp.com and follow @yourrightscamp on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Good Bunny Foundation

The Good Bunny Foundation works to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives, in collaboration with other non-profit organizations. The Foundation led two relief initiatives providing aid after Hurricane María, which included the handing out of meals and the complete reconstruction of 10 homes. In 2018, the Foundation organized the first annual "La Nueva Tradición" event, in which 30,000 Puerto Rican children received gifts of toys and musical instruments. Currently, the Foundation's efforts are focused on the Play Ball Again initiative to restore Little League baseball fields in different municipalities of Puerto Rico.

SOURCE Good Bunny Foundation