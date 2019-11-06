Good Buy Gear Expands Operations To Dallas, Texas

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Buy Gear , the industry leader in the recommerce of baby and kids' gear, has expanded its services to Dallas, Texas. This is Good Buy Gear's first expansion market since launching in 2016, and the company plans to expand to 20 other cities in the next five years. Good Buy Gear has helped thousands of families extend the life of great kids' gear and make a little extra money through it's managed marketplace and ecommerce website.

"We started this company after a frustrating experience on a Facebook moms group. I was messaging back and forth, driving across town, and overpaying for a broken stroller. It was a complete waste of time," said CEO and Co-founder Kristin Langenfeld. COO and Co-founder Jessica Crothers was acutely aware of the waste, clutter and never-ending costs associated with raising children. The two determined moms started the business out of her garage. "Being a parent is incredibly hard and expensive, and we believe parents need more help. We are building a company with a mission to help families save time for what matters most."

Unlike other marketplaces where the customer does the heavy lifting, consignors can sit back and relax while the Good Buy Gear team handles it all. When you sign up to sell, they pick up your items, post them online and you get paid. This tech-forward approach allows busy parents to avoid the hassle of consignment stores, uncomfortable meet-ups and difficult drop-off/pick-ups.

Good Buy Gear employs a unique workforce of Wingmoms who want to work but need flexibility. It provides opportunities that leverage a passion and expertise around baby gear and empowers them to be mini-entrepreneurs through company perks and bonus programs. The "Wingmom" stamp of approval drives a delightful, consistent customer experience. "All of our products undergo a quality assurance check by a mom like you. If she wouldn't let her kids use it, we won't sell it," Crothers said.

Good Buy Gear currently offers nationwide shipping on many items and delivers an e-commerce experience the growing number of eco-minded, minimalist consumers seek.

"Good Buy Gear has been a wonderful way to find quality items for our kids at an affordable price with the ease of delivery. I love being able to shop resale online. And I love that we don't have to go meet a stranger in the parking lot somewhere to pick things up," customer Bridget C. said.

SOURCE Good Buy Gear