Good Chemistry Debuts First Solid Perfume at Target Alongside Two New Scents

Ingredient-transparent fragrance brand introduces new Cherry Crush scent and brings back fan-favorite Jasmine Rose, now available in three formats

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Chemistry, a personal fragrance brand that creates high-quality, cruelty-free scents with ingredient transparency, adds a solid perfume to its affordable fragrance offerings. This new format is available on Good Chemistry's website today and will be available in select Target stores on March 1.

The new solid perfume is available in two scents: Cherry Crush and Jasmine Rose – both launched earlier this year in eau de parfum and body mist formats.

Good Chemistry Jasmine Rose Solid Perfume with cap off Good Chemistry Cherry Crush Solid Perfume and Hair + Body Mist with model

"We're committed to developing fun, affordable fragrances for every occasion. Offering our new scents in a solid perfume creates more ways for our loyal fans to enjoy self-care while expanding access to a format traditionally found only in prestige brands," said Andrea Porfidio, vice president at Good Chemistry. "Designed for travel and on-the-go use, this new format maintains the same cruelty-free standards with ingredient transparency like all our fragrance offerings."

The alcohol-free solid perfume is designed to be applied to the skin and worn alone or layered with perfume or body mist. This skin-loving formula with cocoa butter and jojoba oil is designed to hold scent for hours.

Ideal for travel, this pocket-sized (0.28 oz) solid perfume fits easily in gym bags and purses, offering a convenient, spill-resistant option for reapplying scent on the go. Applying the solid perfume to pulse points allows users to layer, refresh and extend the life of the scent.

Good Chemistry introduced a new Cherry Crush scent and brought back its highly requested Jasmine Rose scent on its website, on Target.com and in select Target stores earlier this month. Both fragrances are available in an Eau de Parfum (MSRP: $26.99) and Body Mist (MSRP: $10.99), delivering affordably fun fragrance experiences. Available now on the Good Chemistry website and in select Target stores on March 1, shoppers can find Cherry Crush and Jasmine Rose in the new solid perfume format (MSRP: $9.99), adding a new way to create a signature scent.

Cherry Crush

A fun, playful fragrance that combines notes of wild cherry, sandalwood and vanilla bean to make a sweet + rich scent with cheeky impulsiveness.





Jasmine Rose

An elegant, timeless fragrance that blends jasmine with notes of peony, rose, and musk to make a sophisticated + sexy scent with an air of confidence.

Good Chemistry is known for creating high-quality fragrances priced under $30 and offering them at major retailers, making them more accessible to consumers. Committed to ingredient transparency, Good Chemistry creates exclusive fragrance blends using thoughtfully selected ingredients. All fragrances are dye-free, GMO-free, paraben-free, propylene glycol-free and phthalate-free. The formulas are also PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan.

About Good Chemistry

Good Chemistry is a nationally distributed U.S. fragrance brand on a mission to bring better products to fragrance aisles because everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordably fun fragrances. From mood-boosting body mists to feel-good eau de parfums –and now go-anywhere solid perfumes – the brand invites everyone to discover scent as a daily ritual of self-care and self-expression.

All Good Chemistry products are PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan, with formulations free of parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, and artificial dyes. Full ingredients transparency details for every product are available on the Good Chemistry website.

Positive vibes. Affordably fun. That's Good Chemistry.

For more information, visit Good-Chemistry.com and follow @lovegoodchemistry on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Andrea Porfidio

952-303-8394

Email: [email protected]

Website: good-chemistry.com

SOURCE Good Chemistry