GOOD CLEAN DOG OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN BRENTWOOD

New St. Louis-Born Concept Aims to Fix Major Pet Owner Pain Point: Inconvenient Grooming

More Locations to Open within the Year

ST. LOUIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Clean Dog, a new and innovative pet care concept built around simplicity, transparency, and expert care, opens its first location in Brentwood, Mo., this month. Three additional St. Louis area locations are planned to open by the end of next year. Designed to remove common hassles with traditional dog grooming, Good Clean Dog offers a streamlined, tip-free, cage-free experience led by highly trained professional pet stylists called Groomicians, who combine decades of technical expertise with the utmost care for the dogs they serve.

Founder and CEO Jennifer Ehlen-Albrecht with her Goldendoodle and company mascot Rosie at Good Clean Dog’s first location in Brentwood, Missouri. Built around expert Groomicians, industry-leading training standards, and a simplified customer experience, Good Clean Dog is committed to delivering exceptional care for dogs and a better experience for their owners.

"We built Good Clean Dog to completely reimagine what grooming can and should be," said Jennifer Ehlen-Albrecht, Founder and CEO of Good Clean Dog. "Dog grooming is a skilled trade that deserves higher standards, better training, and professional recognition. At the same time, pet parents deserve a simple, transparent, stress-free experience. Good Clean Dog delivers both."

Good Clean Dog's innovative features that make grooming easier and more convenient for pet parents include:

Easy Online Scheduling and Flexible Drop-Off Window – Instead of rigid appointment times, pet parents schedule a morning drop-off between 7-9:30 a.m. and receive a text alert when their dog is ready for pickup between 2-6 p.m.

– Instead of rigid appointment times, pet parents schedule a morning drop-off between 7-9:30 a.m. and receive a text alert when their dog is ready for pickup between 2-6 p.m. Carside Fetch Service – Allows pet parents to drop off and pick up their pup without ever leaving their car.

– Allows pet parents to drop off and pick up their pup without ever leaving their car. Transparent, All-Inclusive, Tip-Free Pricing – Based on the breed and size of the dog, with no add-ons, hidden fees, or tipping required.

Good Clean Dog's innovative features that improve the experience for dogs include:

F.R.E.S.H. Look Wellness Exam – Each visit includes essential services such as nail trims, teeth brushing, and the company's signature F.R.E.S.H. Look five-point wellness exam, along with a detailed post-grooming report card and before-and-after photos. Because Groomicians often see dogs more frequently than veterinarians, each visit is an important wellness touchpoint.

– Each visit includes essential services such as nail trims, teeth brushing, and the company's signature F.R.E.S.H. Look five-point wellness exam, along with a detailed post-grooming report card and before-and-after photos. Because Groomicians often see dogs more frequently than veterinarians, each visit is an important wellness touchpoint. Open Play – The primarily cage-free, open play environment allows friendly dogs to socialize before and after grooming.

– The primarily cage-free, open play environment allows friendly dogs to socialize before and after grooming. Simplified Services – Just two primary services: Bath & Full Groom and Bath & Tidy.

– Just two primary services: Bath & Full Groom and Bath & Tidy. Fear Free Certified – The facility is Fear Free certified, following science-based practices that reduce dogs' fear, anxiety, and stress. Team members are also Pet Tech Certified in Pet CPR and First Aid, and every visit is documented to ensure consistent, informed, and safe care over time.

Elevating the Dog Grooming Profession

Good Clean Dog offers industry-leading pay, bonuses, and benefits that reflect the skill and expertise required in professional pet grooming. Its team of expert Groomicians averages 20 years of experience across breeds, sizes, and ages, with particular expertise in grooming Doodles, a breed that requires more frequent and specialized care. The company invests heavily in recruitment, compensation, and ongoing education, providing at least 12 hours of hands-on training each quarter.

"Our philosophy is simple. When we invest in our Groomicians, the people holding the shears, we're creating an environment where they can do their best work – and that love and support directly benefits the pups in our care," said Ehlen-Albrecht. "Good Clean Dog is starting in St. Louis, and we have big aspirations to disrupt the traditional industry broadly."

Built in St. Louis

Good Clean Dog was founded by experienced St. Louis business leaders and animal specialists committed to disrupting the industry locally. All locations will be owned and operated in St. Louis with no franchise opportunities.

Ehlen-Albrecht, a St. Louis-based serial entrepreneur who has launched five companies and advised businesses ranging from startups to enterprises generating hundreds of millions in revenue, partnered with Amanda Anselman, Good Clean Dog's Director of Groomer Success, who brings more than 20 years of experience owning and operating a successful St. Louis pet grooming salon.

The company is advised by notable St. Louis business leaders, including Karla Bakersmith (Scrubs & Beyond), Jim Eberlin (Gainsight, TopOPPS), Maxine Clark (Build-A-Bear Workshop), and John Howe (Compana Pet Brands).

The Brentwood location will serve as the company's regional flagship and the first of four planned openings across the St. Louis area in 2026 and 2027.

For more information about Good Clean Dog, visit www.goodcleandog.com, and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Good Clean Dog

Good Clean Dog is a St. Louis-based dog grooming company founded to disrupt the traditional grooming industry with a streamlined, transparent, and fear-free approach. Built around expert Groomicians, industry-leading training standards, and a simplified customer experience, Good Clean Dog is committed to delivering exceptional care for dogs and a better experience for their owners.

SOURCE Good Clean Dog