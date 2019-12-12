Good Clean Love Launches First-of-Its-Kind Medical Research Resource for Women's Health

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Clean Love, the renowned natural personal care products company, has launched a first-of-its-kind resource for Women's Health. The Sexual Health and Wellness Institute (SHWI) is a non-profit organization providing a platform for ongoing research and to give context to truth in advertising as it relates to patient safety.

The Sexual Health and Wellness Institute (SHWI) is an unprecedented resource for medical providers with the latest independent research and product safety information to better serve their patients, as well as scientifically-backed information to increase awareness about women's sexual health issues.

"There is a gap in vaginal health education access to research and resources compared to other reproductive specific health research. As a result, physicians are often not armed with the latest research about women's sexual health which impacts our methods for treatment," said Dr. Sonia Bahlani , "and there is the additional challenge of continuing education for physicians once new research is developed."

Despite the historical gap in research and education, it is starting to shift with acknowledgment of market size and importance, highlighted by recent news that the global sexual wellness market is expected to reach values of around $39 billion by 2024.

The Sexual Health and Wellness Institute will serve as a place for practitioners to order samples of products to help with various conditions, to provide resources, education, and evidence-based information regarding women's sexual health. It will also bring awareness to misleading advertising practices in the personal care space, particularly in the sexual health market.

There is a lot of misinformation and many false claims of products being "natural" and curative. "It is challenging for both Medical professionals and consumers alike to know what is actually safe," explained Wendy Strgar, founder of Good Clean Love. "My goal with the institute is to help educate health care practitioners who make recommendations to women about what to put in or on their bodies. We are driven by scientific research and I am proud to be a leader when it comes to both scientific innovation and transparency about our ingredients."

Good Clean Love has donated more than one million sample products through partnerships with thousands of medical practitioners. These products help people suffering from symptoms related to a variety of conditions including vaginal dryness, irritation, atrophy, and dyspareunia. The Sexual Health and Wellness Institute will serve the broader mission to increase the quantity and quality of loving relationships on the planet by providing educational resources and products with healthy ingredients.

About Good Clean Love

Good Clean Love is a provider of intimacy products formulated without petrochemicals, parabens and other ingredients that damage vaginal tissue and increase the risk of vaginal infection. Good Clean Love prides itself on providing the most scientifically-advanced personal care and intimacy products with patented Bio-Match™ technology designed by leading scientists. Good Clean Love is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the Change for Women collective, the first company in the category to use green plastics made of recyclable sugar cane, and the first company to persuade the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a personal lubricant without 3 of the 4 required animal tests. For more information, visit www.goodcleanlove.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Johnston Rachel@rebelliouspr.com

SOURCE Good Clean Love

Related Links

http://goodcleanlove.com

