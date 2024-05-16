Good Condition Launches with Range of Eco-Luxury, Sustainable, Solid Beauty Essentials

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Good Condition, an eco-luxury skincare brand on a mission to address sustainability in the beauty industry. By providing curated product collections created with only the highest quality organic ingredients, the brand seeks to elevate self-care routines while helping individuals lower their environmental impact.

Good Condition product range.

Founded by Cherie Baughn, the woman-owned brand helps naturally combat a variety of skincare concerns including dryness, inflammation, hyperpigmentation and more. Easy to use and integrate into an everyday routine, the collection promises an intentional self-care experience to restore skin to a more youthful and healthy condition. Each product is MADE SAFE® and Leaping Bunny® certified, ensuring safe, non-toxic ingredients that have been ethically sourced. Additionally, all Good Condition moisturizers are organic, waterless, long lasting, and packaged in beautiful, naturally biodegradable containers.

"As a beauty consumer, I was frustrated with the difficulty of finding premium beauty products without having to take home a lot of packaging. There just wasn't anything out there that was 100% organic, all-natural, and truly sustainable." says Good Condition Founder Cherie Baughn, "Women deserve better choices. The beauty industry can do better, and Good Condition is here to prove that sustainability can be a reality."

Launching with both a Face and Body collection, the Good Condition brand includes:

Face Collection - A collection of all-organic, hand-crafted, solid moisturizers designed to protect skin as you begin the day and gently recharge it overnight as you wind down.

The Day Glow ($72) - A light, organic facial moisturizer, hand-crafted with Vitamin E to fight free radical damage, Passionfruit Seed Oil to combat the signs of aging, Kalahari Melon Seed Oil to reduce inflammation, and Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides to smooth and soften the skin.

A light, organic facial moisturizer, hand-crafted with Vitamin E to fight free radical damage, Passionfruit Seed Oil to combat the signs of aging, Kalahari Melon Seed Oil to reduce inflammation, and Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides to smooth and soften the skin. The Night Recovery ($72) - A premium organic nighttime facial moisturizer, hand crafted with Goji Seed Oil to help firm skin and Sea Buckthorn Oil to reduce inflammation. Bakuchi Oil, a natural, gentle retinol alternative, helps stimulate collagen, exfoliate dry skin cells, and reduce the signs of aging.

Body Collection - A collection of all-organic, hand-crafted moisturizing bars formulated with Pomegranate Seed Oil to hydrate and soothe, Plum Kernel Oil to brighten and plump and Squalane to restore suppleness and help neutralize damage caused by UV light. Available as handheld moisturizer bars or push-up tubes.

The Plain ($52) – Original formula with no added fragrance.

Original formula with no added fragrance. The Standard ($52) - Original formula with hints of Coconut and Warm Vanilla.

Original formula with hints of Coconut and Warm Vanilla. The Luxe ($52) – Natural Cocoa Butter formula featuring Babassu and Camellia Seed Oils for deep hydration.

Natural Cocoa Butter formula featuring Babassu and Camellia Seed Oils for deep hydration. The Repair ($52) – Regenerative moisture formula with soothing organic Lavender and Vanilla Essential Oils to promote restful sleep.

Good Condition's newly released Face and Body collections are available for purchase now at GoodCondition.com!

About Good Condition

Good Condition is an eco-luxe beauty brand on a mission to reshape beauty by creating pure, premium quality skin care products with the lowest possible environmental impact. The brand envisions a world where beauty and sustainability exist in harmony. All products are handmade with love and are formulated with USDA certified organic ingredients that are grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Additionally, the brand's range is MADE SAFE® and Leaping Bunny® certified, meaning that all ingredients have been proven safe and no products have been tested on animals. Good Condition's packaging is naturally biodegradable and plastic-free.

Press Contact:

Victor Ortiz

The Woods & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Condition