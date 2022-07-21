Good Counsel Services Debuts New Fundraising Initiative to Support Women's Reproductive Rights

The Nonprofit to Support Crisis Management Organizations to Aid Those Most Vulnerable Due to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Good Counsel Services is pleased to introduce a new initiative to support women's rights, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded by Elizabeth Dembrowsky, has launched a fundraising campaign which will mobilize individuals to make a tangible impact as it relates to the future of reproductive rights in the United States.

Donations to grassroots, boots-on-the-ground nonprofits will provide direct aid to women impacted by the court's decision. Good Counsel Services will aim to provide services such as, but not limited to: transportation to and from states that provide reproductive and gender-affirming care, lodging accommodations, covering medical expenses, and mental health counseling.

"Many are looking for ways to respond to the falling of Roe v. Wade. I chose to channel my anger, fear and sadness into action, to bring support to the millions of Americans who are the most vulnerable following the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling," said Elizabeth Dembrowsky, founder and Executive Director of Good Counsel Services. "We're seeking change-makers to ensure women can access medical treatment in addition to both financial and emotional support resources. We, at Good Counsel Services, hope individuals will join our fight."

Additionally, Good Counsel Services will support those looking to make an impact in their communities. With nearly 10 years of experience assisting nonprofits with their legal, financial, and marketing efforts, Dembrowsky helps others establish their own nonprofits to advocate for women's rights.

"Motherhood is an all-encompassing endeavor that presents new challenges every moment," said Lyndsey Borzumato. "Providing women with a choice to embark on this journey is fundamental. We are regressing to a time when we were thought of as property and now is the time to protect women's rights."

Good Counsel Services dollar a day fundraising campaign is immediately accessible by visiting www.goodcounselinc.org. Donors can opt-in to receive updates about how their contributions are being used.

About Good Counsel Services

Founded in 2016 by Elizabeth Dembrowsky, Good Counsel Services empowers social impact entrepreneurs with affordable legal guidance. By taking a holistic approach, Good Counsel Services addresses the four pillars vital to client success: legal, financial, and marketing so that founders can focus solely on their mission. To date, Good Counsel Services has served more than 500 clients with direct legal and organizational development assistance.

