Good Culture Announces Majority Investment from L Catterton

Premier Consumer Investment Firm Partners with Good Culture to Accelerate Growth of Category-Defining Cultured Dairy Brand

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Culture, the clean-label cultured dairy brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age, today announced that L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to make a majority investment in the company. The investment marks a pivotal milestone for Good Culture following years of rapid growth and positions the brand for accelerated expansion nationwide. Over the past three years, Good Culture sales have increased nearly four times, while helping reignite a cottage cheese category that grew nearly 60% over the same period.

"Today marks a monumental moment for Good Culture as we embark on this next phase of growth with L Catterton," said Jesse Merrill, Co-Founder & CEO of Good Culture. "In 2014, I realized there was massive whitespace in a stale category that was lacking innovation. Our mission with Good Culture was to modernize cottage cheese with real, simple ingredients, and redefine it as a versatile and craveable high-protein food."

An investor group led by Manna Tree, a global private equity firm investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer, has been a partner in building the brand's foundation for success since investing in Good Culture in 2022. Manna Tree plans to reinvest in Good Culture alongside L Catterton.

With decades of experience partnering with category-defining consumer brands, L Catterton brings deep operational expertise and a long-standing history of partnering with iconic names in food globally. The firm's consumer insights, industry relationships, and value creation capabilities will support Good Culture as it expands production capacity, distribution, and innovation while remaining true to its brand heritage.

Merrill added, "Looking ahead, we're excited to work alongside L Catterton, a proven and well-respected operator in the consumer space, to bring our products to even more consumers nationwide while staying true to our quality, team, and mission. We're deeply grateful to Manna Tree for its unwavering support in helping us scale Good Culture into a leader in cultured dairy."

"Good Culture has built an extraordinary niche in cultured dairy, transforming a once-dormant corner and making cottage cheese into one of the most exciting and versatile items in food," said Andrew Taub, a Managing Partner of L Catterton's Flagship Fund. "The brand's authenticity, product quality, and strong consumer resonance create a compelling opportunity to scale the business further, while preserving what makes Good Culture distinctive."

"This partnership formalizes a relationship we've built with Jesse and his investors over the past several years, and is underpinned by our deep conviction in the durability of the tailwinds driving growth in the category," said Michael Hutchings, a Managing Director at L Catterton. "We see significant runway ahead for Good Culture and are excited to support the team as they expand the brand's reach."

The majority investment will enable Good Culture to increase its production capacity and accelerate growth initiatives, ensuring the brand can meet increasing demand from retail partners and make its products more accessible to consumers across the country. A Certified B Corp, Good Culture will continue to adhere to the highest standards for product quality, employees, communities, and the environment as it enters this next phase of growth.

"We're exceptionally proud of the work we've accomplished with Jesse and the Good Culture team in four years of rapid growth," said Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "As the health and wellness sector continues to grow with heightened interest in protein and clean-label products, Good Culture has emerged as a clear leader in the consumer movement towards better-for-you brands. We're excited to see what Good Culture and L Catterton will achieve together to unlock further growth and bring Good Culture products to more consumers."

Other investors in Good Culture included SEMCAP and Anders Eisner.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Good Culture and Winston & Strawn LLP served as its legal advisor. Citi served as financial advisor to L Catterton, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving as legal advisor. Manna Tree was advised by Cooley LLP.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval with a closing anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

About Good Culture

Based in Austin, TX, Good Culture is a clean-label cultured dairy brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age. Founded in 2015 by Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner, the two recognized the untapped potential of cottage cheese as a superfood, transforming it into a frontrunner of the real food movement. Today, Good Culture makes cottage cheese, sour cream, and cream cheese, all made with milk from cows raised on family farms, with no artificial ingredients, gums, stabilizers, or additives. The brand's partnerships with 1% for the Planet, Path to Pasture with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), and B-Corp Certification demonstrate its commitment to higher standards for its workers, communities, and the environment. For more information about Good Culture, please visit www.goodculture.com and follow on Instagram @good_culture.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $39 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

About Manna Tree

Founded by Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein and Ross Iverson in 2018, Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 15 companies to date, including companies like: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Plant People, Verde Farms, Urban Remedy, and the New Primal.

