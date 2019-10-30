Good Day Chocolate Enters Fast-Growing CBD Category with the Launch of Functional CBD Chocolate Line

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Chocolate , the nationally-distributed, category creator of delectable chocolate supplements today announced the launch of a new CBD product line that combines delicious, Fair-Trade chocolate with pure, third-party tested CBD in the form of broad spectrum hemp extract, organically grown at farms in Oregon and Colorado, with zero percent THC. As a whole food, chocolate is one of the most effective (and delicious) ways to get the functional benefits of CBD.

Good Day Chocolate's new CBD line includes three varieties – Original CBD, Sleep CBD and Calm CBD. Original CBD is made with 70% Fair-Trade dark chocolate and contains 10mg of CBD per piece. Sleep CBD is made with Fair Trade milk chocolate and contains 10mg of CBD plus 1mg of melatonin in each piece. Calm CBD is made with Fair Trade milk chocolate and contains 10mg of CBD plus 12.5mg of L-Theanine, a naturally occurring amino acid, per piece. New Good Day Chocolate Sleep CBD helps support healthy sleep with 10mg of CBD plus 1mg of melatonin in each delicious piece

The U.S. CBD industry is projected to surpass $20 billion by 2024, according to BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research . In this booming category, Good Day Chocolate CBD products are differentiated by superior taste, and easy, controlled dosing with 10mg of broad spectrum hemp extract per piece, plus added supplements that provide sleep and calming support.

"We've always strived to make effective, truly functional products that surprise and delight consumers with a delicious taste. This new line of CBD products clearly delivers on that same promise." said Simeon Margolis, co-founder and CEO of Good Day Chocolate. "Each of our three products aim to make the CBD experience more delicious than ever before and offer easily controlled 10mg dosing versus a tinctured oil dropper. We're thrilled to take product innovation in the CBD category to the next level, making it more accessible and simply appealing."

The Best Tasting Premium CBD on the Market

Upholding its reputation for premium quality and delicious taste, Good Day Chocolate only sources pure, organically grown, third-party tested hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) with 0% THC (non-psychoactive). Good Day Chocolate's CBD source uses a proprietary, patented technology to remove THC while retaining 94% CBD, terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids that often contribute to the known "entourage effect," which provides much more than purified CBD isolate due to the combined benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial plant ingredients.

The Good Day Chocolate Original CBD retails for $59.99 per bottle, while the Sleep and Calm CBD products cost $64.99 per bottle. One bottle contains 30 pieces, amounting to 300mg of CBD per bottle. The full CBD product line is currently available for purchase on Amazon and GoodDayChocolate.com . The products will launch in national retailers, where CBD is sold, in early 2020.

Good Day Chocolate's Explosive Growth

Over the last 12 months, Good Day Chocolate has experienced massive retail expansion from 4,000 to 16,000 stores and double-digit sales growth online. In addition, Good Day Chocolate has grown at a 3-year average CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 100% since going national in 2016 and developed a highly engaged and dedicated consumer base with a 50%+ repeat purchase rate across their line of products. The brand's explosive growth has earned interest from investors. Specifically, the company recently closed a $2.5 million Series B investment led by BFG Partners .

CBD use is on the rise, with 26% of Americans having tried CBD at least once in the last two years, according to Consumer Reports . Edibles are the most common form of CBD use, presenting a prime opportunity for Good Day Chocolate -- a trusted brand providing chocolate with benefits -- to expand into the CBD category.

The company also just added marketing, strategy and innovation expert, Bo Becker, to their team as Chief Growth Officer. Becker joins Good Day Chocolate from Charlotte's Web, a market leader in the production and distribution of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products which completed its IPO (Initial Public Offering) in Canada last August.

ABOUT GOOD DAY CHOCOLATE

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Good Day Chocolate was founded in 2012 after co-founder and facial plastic surgeon Andy Goldman, M.D., began crafting lollipops with functional medicine. Dr. Goldman partnered with life-long friend and seasoned entrepreneur, Simeon Margolis, and the idea evolved into mixing premium vitamins and supplements with Fair-Trade chocolate, because studies showed that absorption could be improved by ingesting functional ingredients inside of a whole food like chocolate. Turns out, chocolate is one of the most effective delivery formats for vitamins and supplements. Fast forward to 2015 and Good Day Chocolate was born when they launched Sleep, Energy and Calm products for adults nationwide. Since launch, Good Day Chocolate has introduced Turmeric, a natural anti-inflammatory and Probiotic to promote digestive health. In 2018, they introduced their new line of vitamins and supplements for children, including Multivitamin, Probiotic, Sleep and Calm. Good Day Chocolate is nationally distributed in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, CVS and online at www.GoodDayChocolate.com and Amazon.

