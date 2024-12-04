Good Day Farm Makes History with Opening of Largest Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the South

New Good Day Farm Flagship Store Celebrates Grand Opening in Lake Charles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm , a leading cannabis company operating across the Southern United States, is bringing serious lagniappe to Louisiana with the opening of the largest medical cannabis dispensary in the South.

Good Day Farm's flagship store located in Lake Charles, LA.

At almost 10,000 square feet, Good Day Farm's new flagship store in Lake Charles, Louisiana features the largest retail footprint and widest assortment of high quality cannabis products available in the South. Good Day Farm is Louisiana's largest medical cannabis grower and most trusted brand, well known for its award-winning gummies, premium flower, flavorful vapes and convenient, bestselling pre-rolls.

Designed to cater to consumers of all kinds—from the cannacurious to seasoned connoisseurs—this new dispensary combines high design with in-depth product education to make shopping for cannabis a more approachable and enjoyable experience for locals and tourists alike. Customers interested in exploring medical cannabis will find a modern and relaxing space, with knowledgeable staff ready to guide them through a wide variety of locally grown and produced products—from premium flower and edibles to top-shelf tinctures and topicals—all fully tested and tailored to support a variety of wellness goals.

What to Expect:

An immersive experiential hallway with captivating and sensory visuals allowing customers to explore the many dimensions of cannabis.

Interactive Flower & Terpene Tables where customers can explore strains and terpenes up close and learn about their benefits.

A Flower Bar showcasing 40+ premium flower strains, now featuring the Good Day Farm limited release Holiday collection.

Educational programming and events highlighting the benefits of medical marijuana.

Free un-dosed samples of Good Day Farm's delicious, award-winning gummies including the holiday limited edition flavor cranberry apricot smash.

A beverage cart and snack bar to fuel the shopping experience.

Convenient features like easy-order kiosks, a drive-thru and Express Pickup windows, plus free home delivery options.

In-store instant access to medical marijuana recommendations, free of charge to first-time patients.

Exclusive, locally-inspired merchandise and lifestyle accessories.

Store Location: 3005 L'Auberge Boulevard, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Saturday: 9:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am to 7:00pm

"Good Day Farm is deeply committed to serving patients in Louisiana and across the South in states where access to medical cannabis has been limited," said Terence Fitch, Good Day Farm CEO. "We've seen a 60% increase in new patients in Louisiana year-over-year, which inspires us to keep advancing our mission to enhance lives by bringing really good cannabis to more and more good people. Our doors are open and our skilled staff are ready to welcome visitors at Good Day Farm's stylish new Lake Charles flagship store."

No Prescription? No Problem.

To make medical cannabis even more accessible, Good Day Farm offers low prices. Additionally, first time patients can receive FREE express recommendations through GoodCannaNow.com . This easy-to-use virtual platform offers a quick, secure and hassle- free process. Patients can sign up online, consult with an authorized clinician and be added to Louisiana's confidential statewide medical cannabis patient registry from anywhere. The approved certifications are sent directly to the Louisiana dispensary of choice within minutes, so patients can start shopping right away.

Whether you're looking for wellness solutions or therapeutic relief, Good Day Farm is here to help you discover the benefits of plant-based medicine. For more information, visit gooddayfarmdispensary.com .

About Good Day Farm

Good Day Farm is a leading cannabis company in the South, and the number one cannabis brand in Missouri, with 38 licensed dispensaries across four states. Distinguished for its expansive, innovative and award-winning portfolio, Good Day Farm features standout brands like Good Omen, Highway Hotel, Ice VII, and TANK, along with brand extensions, Southern Sweets, Super J's, Go Block and more. As the provider of the best selling pre-rolls in the South, Good Day Farm is committed to creating exceptional cannabis experiences and honoring its motto "Good People, Good Cannabis, Good Days."

Media Contact:

Madison Mullis

Trailblaze

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Day Farm